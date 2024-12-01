Is Denzel Perryman playing today? Injury updates for Chargers LB
The Los Angeles Chargers suddenly have multiple major injury concerns at linebacker before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.
Tops among those concerns is the status of Denzel Perryman. But breakout linebacker linebacker Daiyan Henley is also a question mark for the game.
Here’s a look at the latest on Perryman ahead of kickoff.
Denzel Perryman injury update
The Chargers listed Perryman as out on the final injury report after he didn’t practice all week due to a groin injury.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
Perryman has quietly been the heart and soul of the Chargers defense in the middle. When he missed the Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson and Co. rumbled for 212 yards and two scores on the ground while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. His absence will mean more work for the likes of Troy Dye and Nick Niemann. Shaq Quarterman could also see some run if Henley is on a limited snap count or out, too. It’s a tough spot for the unit to be in while attempting to stop Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who averages 4.7 yards per carry.
