Denzel Perryman talks Chargers' San Diego return for training camp
The subject of San Diego will always be a tricky one around the Los Angeles Chargers.
When word went public that Jim Harbaugh was taking the Chargers back to San Diego for training camp sessions this summer, not everyone was pleased, to say the least. That, despite the University of San Diego being Harbaugh’s first coaching stop.
Naturally, as this return to San Diego approaches, the topic has come up with Chargers players in the media.
One of those players was linebacker Denzel Perryman, who had this to say on the topic, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim: “I feel like we should have been back, to be honest with you. I love San Diego. That's where it all started.”
Chargers fans will love to hear this from Perryman, the last original San Diego Charger on the team now that Joey Bosa is off with the Buffalo Bills.
The Chargers have been back to San Diego in recent years, going to Camp Pendleton last summer. This time, it’s a quieter, quick visit to a place that has a level of importance to Harbaugh.
