Derius Davis, not DJ Chark, steps up for Chargers' offense
The Los Angeles Chargers added DJ Chark in free agency this past offseason expecting him to add an important element to Justin Herbert’s offense alongside rookie Ladd McConkey.
Chark, though, has flopped—and it’s Derius Davis picking up the slack.
Davis, a 2023 fourth-round pick, hadn’t scored a touchdown in the NFL as a receiver until December of this year. Now? He has one in each of the Chargers’ last two critical wins, adding an unexpected, explosive element to the offense.
The mini-outburst from Davis comes at a critical time, considering the Chargers have three wideouts on injured reserve and another just finished the win over the Denver Broncos in a walking boot.
As for Chark, he’s battled multiple injuries before and after a stint on the injured reserve list. He’s appeared in just six games for the team, catching three passes.
At this point, Davis might feature more prominently in the passing attack over Chark for the Chargers during the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders and the first playoff game.
While wideout remains one of the biggest roster needs for the Chargers going into next offseason, Davis’ small emergence might provide the team with better depth than expected.
