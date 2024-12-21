Derwin James halftime speech revived Chargers on primetime
The Los Angeles Chargers were down early in Week 16 to the Denver Broncos. The defense looked uninspired, as the Broncos offense were able to do everything right. Jesse Minter's crew had been solid all year, but the previous week's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slightly shook their spirits.
Derwin James wasn't having any of that on Thursday night. Down 21-13 at halftime, the Chargers' leader knew he needed some way to inspire his team to victory.
James' message clearly worked, as the Chargers stormed out of halftime and captured a victory they desperately needed. The Chargers defense would force three Broncos punts in the second half and allowed just six points. The offense was able to benefit, as they tacked on three more touchdowns, completing the comeback and completing the sweep of their division rival.
The Chargers moved to the sixth seed in the AFC and now have a 97% chance to make the playoffs. The leadership displayed by James is a great sign as they look to finish the regular season strong.
