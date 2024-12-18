Derwin James has one word to describe Chargers after blowout loss
The Los Angeles Chargers have to move on from their 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and quickly. A massive AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos is looming on Thursday night. Having a short week may be the best thing for a team looking to make a statement of their own.
On Monday, Chargers safety Derwin James spoke with the media ahead of the big Thursday night game. When asked about the mood around the locker room, James gave a one-word response.
James mentioned the team is hungry. A win on Thursday night would all but clinch a postseason berth for the Chargers. A win would also slide the team into the second Wild Card position, meaning that it would more than likely be the Broncos taking on the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the first round instead of the Chargers.
It may sound cliche, but Thursday night's game with the Broncos is the biggest game of the year. The time for looking back is over, and something tells me that head coach Jim Harbaugh won't allow his team to do that anyway.
