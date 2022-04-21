NFL Draft: 5 Burning Questions Facing the Chargers

The big day is almost here. In one week, the 2022 NFL Draft will kick things off in Las Vegas for the league's offseason spectacle event. The Chargers are currently pegged to make 10 selections, but trading up or down in the draft could create a minor shift in where they're slotted to make each pick.

The pre-draft process has featured a more extensive procedure than in the previous two years. With the world getting back to some level of normalcy, standard in-house visits and face-to-face interactions with prospects were once again allowed as standard protocol.

With the draft right around the corner, there are a number of pressing questions facing the Chargers that will inevitably be answered throughout the draft. But which unknowns hold the highest degree of uncertainty?

How will the Chargers address the right side of their offensive line?

The Chargers have three players along their offensive line that are bonafide starters for the upcoming season. That includes left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Matt Feiler and center Corey Linsley. The holes to their group upfront pertain to the right guard and right tackle spot.

With the Chargers releasing Bryan Bulaga this offseason to save $10.75 million in cap space and last year's guard Oday Aboushi still a free agent, the team's most notable holes on their roster include the right side of their offensive line.

With the No. 17 pick in next week's draft, the Chargers could be in a position to select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning. However, if the consensus top four tackle prospects of Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Charles Cross and Penning are all off the board by the time the Chargers are on the clock, there's a good chance they take the best player available or look to trade-back in the draft.

Another possible outcome is moving Feiler from left guard to right tackle. While he's played left guard the last two seasons across his time with the Steelers and Chargers, Feiler began his NFL career playing right tackle. His versatility gives the Chargers another thing to think about when stacking together the makeup of their offensive line. If the Chargers believe the starting-caliber right tackles are not available by the No. 17 pick, they could move Feiler to right tackle and draft two guards as a fallback plan.

When is the right time to jump at a speed receiver?

It seems like it’s said each offseason now, but the group of wide receiver prospects in this year's draft is an extremely deep group. And the common theme of this receiver draft class is speed. You can get speed in a first-round receiver, but there are also opportunities to find that game-changing speed dimension on the final two days of the draft as well.

The Chargers should be able to grab one of Chris Olave, Jameson Williams or Treylon Burks with their first pick if that's the route they go. But they shouldn’t feel pigeonholed into grabbing a receiver on the first day of the draft solely just to solve their need for speed.

Prospects such as Memphis' Calvin Austin III, Rutgers' Bo Melton, SMU's Danny Gray and Baylor's Tyquan Thornton all recorded a 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine of 4.34 seconds or faster. Each of these players will be selected on either of the final two days of the draft.

With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen firmly cementing themselves as one of the better receiving duos in the league, drafting a wide receiver in round one would be more of a luxury than a necessity. I wouldn’t rule a first-round receiver due to the fact that the Chargers have done enough in free agency to be flexible in round one. But if they don't budge at one of the flashy receivers in the first-round, there's still value to be had for a speed option in the mid to late rounds.

Who will slot in behind Austin Ekeler as the second running back?

The Chargers put a lot on Ekeler's plate last season and he delivered, totaling over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns. But that same recipe is a lot to ask for Ekeler to produce again in back-to-back seasons.

The Chargers desperately could use a compliment for Ekeler. They’re not looking for someone to enter a timeshare role with him, but rather they need a rookie that can keep the running game afloat when Ekeler needs to come off the field for a handful of snaps a game.

The track record for drafting runnings backs in the mid-rounds indicates you can find superior value with impactful rushers despite not having to use a prominent draft choice. Take Jonathan Taylor, Cam Akers and Alvin Kamara for example. Each of these players were taken on the second day of the draft.

"I think that we're trying to onboard guys for that position for the future," Staley said at the NFL league Meetings last month in regards to running backs. "If you take a look at that position in the league historically, guys that you get after the first contract, don't do as much for you as the ones that you draft. So I think it's a young man's position, for the most part. And I think that we're going to just continue to look that way to build our team."

While the Chargers hold just a third-round pick on Day 2 of the draft, if they trade-back in the first-round, they’re likely to net additional picks in the second or third-round. Prospects such as Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, Georgia's James Cook, Notre Dame's Kyren Williams and Arizona State's Rachaad White are all projected to go in that range.

How close do the Chargers feel their secondary is to being complete?

The Chargers already added the top free agent cornerback on the market by signing J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. Chargers coach Brandon Staley stated ahead of free agency that they were looking to upgrade the cornerback position and Jackson unequivocally gives them a legitimate shutdown option on the outside.

"Five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin," Staley said at his NFL Combine press conference. "You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

But are they done adding to the position? The Chargers' brass was in full force at LSU's Pro Day workout, taking an up-close look at Derek Stingley Jr. at the start of the month. Staley, along with defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and secondary coach Derrick Ansley all had boots on the ground.

Stingley, who was once considered a slam dunk top five pick, has suddenly fallen among national pre-draft rankings and mock drafts. It's still likely he'll already be drafted by the No. 17 pick, but crazier things have happened. Nobody saw Derwin James last as long as he did in the 2018 NFL Draft. If Stingley is available, I'd imagine the Chargers jump at the opportunity to get him. If not, and the Chargers still want to target another cornerbqck early on, Washington's Trent McDuffie or Clemson's Andrew Booth could be in consideration.

How much depth is still needed across the defensive line?

The Chargers have upgraded their defensive line more than any position group this offseason. Most notably, the addtions of Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, each figure to slot into starting roles alongside Joey Bosa.

But the depth is an area upfront that could still use a lift. Particularly, at edge-rusher. The Chargers lost Kyler Fackrell, their rotational pass-rusher in free agency to the Raiders.

Last year's fourth-round pick Chris Rumph currently figures to be the team's third rusher off the edge. But given his limited exposure last season as a rookie, the Chargers need another edge-rusher for depth purposes.

With the firepower of Bosa and Mack slotted as the team's two starters off the edge, they’re out of the mix for drafting one early on. But finding an option in the fourth or fifth round or so, I think makes a lot of sense for the Chargers.

