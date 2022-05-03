Analysis: What the Chargers Came Away With in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers' 2022 draft class has come and gone, and they needed to address key positions, including the right side of the offensive line, the interior defensive line, and safety depth. They've done so, drafting those three needs with three of their first four picks.

Were these good picks, reaches, or somewhere in between? Let's take a look and evaluate the selections.

First up is Boston College guard Zion Johnson, selected 17th overall. I'm surprised the Chargers didn't select a tackle with this pick, as right tackle appeared to be a more glaring need for the franchise.

Still, the depth at right guard was also a major concern, and Michael Schofield starting there for a year did not inspire much. Johnson has an impressive burst off the line for a guard, primarily showcasing a ton of power in the run game. His technique seems uncoordinated at times, but he's not easily overwhelmed by rushers either.

Johnson's versatility shows as he's also had experience protecting the left side of Boston College's offensive line. This is a pick that makes a lot of sense the more I think about it.

In a recent press conference, center Corey Linsley praised the pick, valuing the importance of another guy on the Chargers' line.

Next up is Baylor safety JT Woods, selected in the third round with the 79th overall pick and player I have mixed opinions on. You won't get a disagreement about his hard-hitting ability, and he should be one of the fastest Chargers thanks in part to his 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine.

The problem with Woods is a major one when it comes to the safety position: His tackling form needs work. There are numerous plays in Woods' college tape where it looks like the execution is wrong, leading to plays where he's left in the dust or failing to keep his hands on a skill player in the open field.

Woods has the physical talent to be a star, and he adds much-needed safety depth behind Derwin James and Nasir Adderley, but he needs to work on his tackling ability if he's going to pan out in LA. The good thing is it's a correctable flaw that can be fixed.

Third is running back Isaiah Spiller, a fourth-round pick at No. 123. On one hand, I feel another receiver could've been selected here, but on the other hand, the backfield depth behind Austin Ekeler is beefed up with Spiller.

Spiller lacks elite speed, but he makes up for this to a degree with great vision and excellent cutback ability. He also has good receiving ability, shown by his 74 catches for 585 yards and a touchdown in his three-year collegiate career at Texas A&M.

In the fifth round came UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, the latest in Tom Telesco's efforts to provide the interior defensive line with depth. He fills the usual rotating nose tackle role expected of a pick this low, and though he's not polished enough to start, he at least provides some depth.

If you're wondering when the right tackle situation was addressed, that came in the sixth round with Georgia's Jamaree Salyer. Back in Week 18, Storm Norton's performance at right tackle alone warranted this selection. Salyer also plays as a guard, continuing to add versatility to his resume along with Zion Johnson.

The remaining three picks came in the form of Wake Forest corner Ja'Sir Taylor, Ole Miss corner Deane Leonard, and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath. Oregon State wide receiver Trevon Bradford was signed as an undrafted free agent, the only transaction the team made at the position.

Overall I am a bit surprised none of the picks were used on a wide receiver, but at least the offensive line was addressed. I assume the front office is satisfied with the chemistry between Justin Herbert and his current set of skill players, and with Gerald Everett replacing Jared Cook, it's assumed there should be more production from the tight end position in 2022. Isaiah Spiller could become a hidden gem in this class even if his speed isn't spectacular.

This was a less flashy draft class for sure, and hopefully, players like J.T. Woods will polish up their weaknesses so that this draft class becomes a strong point for the team. So I've come away from this class with mixed feelings, but intrigued with the team's efforts to improve the offensive line and run defense.

