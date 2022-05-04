Chargers 2022 Draft Class Superlatives: Best Value Pick, Biggest Surprise and More

The Chargers solidified many areas of concern by selecting eight new rookies in the 2022 NFL Draft, headlined by Boston College's Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick.

To help introduce the Chargers' 2022 draft class, here's a breakdown of the team's rookie superlatives awards.

Best Value Pick

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

The Chargers kicked off Day 3 of the NFL Draft by selecting one of the more accomplished running backs in college football over the last two seasons. They grabbed Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, a do-it-all playmaker who can contribute as a pass-catcher in addition to his efforts on the ground.

Spiller going in the fourth round was somewhat surprising given his availability and track record of productivity. He's registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and plays a physical brand of football, logging 100 forced missed tackles over his last two seasons.

Heading into the draft, there was the thought that Spiller would be a Day 2 pick. While he lasted until the early goings of Day 3, the Chargers scooped up great value by adding him with their third pick in the draft to further enhance the running back room.

Spiller will slide in behind Austin Ekeler and duel it out in training camp for the No. 2 running back spot alongside Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III.

Biggest Surprise

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers didn’t draft an edge rusher, wide receiver or inside linebacker

The Chargers entered the draft with 10 picks, but on Day 3 of the draft, they wound up dealing two of their seventh-rounders in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. That left them with eight selections to configure this year's draft class.

While they followed suit early on, taking an offensive lineman, defensive back and a running back with their first three picks, finishing the draft without an edge rusher, wide receiver or inside linebacker came as a surprise.

The Chargers don't have an edge rusher on their depth chart behind Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa who's consistently delivered an impact, and not addressing that area of the roster could mean they want to see what Chris Rumph can do as a rotational pass rusher. Rumph will probably get a shot to prove his worth for that No. 3 role, but I think signing a free agent edge rusher to add depth, putting the rotational pass rusher role into a training camp position battle is the most likely outcome.

The Chargers were consistently mocked to speed wide receivers throughout the pre-draft process. Not taking a wide receiver in the draft – specifically one that would fill the need for adding a speed element – was not an outcome I saw being very likely. Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter figure to serve as the team's vertical stretchers this season.

Despite losing Kyzir White in free agency, the Chargers still possess Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray – who's recovering from offseason ankle surgery – and Troy Reeder as their projected starters when playing in base personnel. The thought of drafting an inside linebacker was more for depth than getting an immediate starter, but ignoring the position altogether in the draft, signals the team is confident in where they’re at even with Murray's availability for training camp in question.

Rookie to Start Right Away

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston College guard Zion Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

The Chargers drafted Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick, getting the consensus best guard in the draft to immediately fill their need on the right side of the offensive line.

Not much of a surprise here, but assuming good health, Johnson will be penciled in as the Chargers' right guard for the foreseeable future. He also carries with him experience at the tackle position from his first two years in college at Davidson. Johnson also attended the Senior Bowl ahead of the draft and took reps at center, putting on display his position versatility.

Johnson allowed zero pressures last season and across his 2,288 career snaps at Boston College, he only committed one sack.

While it's difficult to suggest any selection is a "safe pick," Johnson's NFL profile exhibits one that should translate relatively smooth from the collegiate level over to the pro game.

Diamond in the Rough

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

The Chargers put off the idea of drafting a right tackle in the early rounds. Instead, they waited until the sixth-round to select Jamaree Salyer. A standout at Georgia, Salyer started 11 games at left tackle last season, but he's also played every spot across the offensive line at some point in his career.

During the pre-draft process, Salyer was pegged as an early Day 3 pick, but slid down the board and into the Chargers' lap for another value pick by the team. Generally speaking, offensive lineman taken in the later rounds of the draft are typically projects that need to improve technique. Meanwhile, as for Salyer, he's probably best suited this season as a depth option, but has the upside to eventually become a starter in the NFL.

Salyer's versatility gives him a chance to compete for multiple backup spots in training camp. If injuries present themselves throughout the regular season, he could be called upon to make a few spot starts.

Biggest Wild Card

Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Zander Horvath, FB, Purdue

How about a fullback to cap off the draft? The Chargers took Purdue fullback Zander Horvath with their final pick in the seventh-round to finalize their draft class.

After taking Spiller in the fourth-round, it seemed as if they had the running back department completed. But rather, adding Horvath, an ultra-athletic fullback who offers contributions as a pass-catcher and can handle the ball in short-yardage situations, gives the Chargers another dimension in the offense.

He isn't strictly the old-school style of fullback who's just deployed as a blocker. Across his final three seasons at Purdue, Horvath registered 1,081 rushing yards and 533 receiving yards, including eight total touchdowns.

Horvath was the Chargers' mystery pick of this year's draft. But given his skill set, perhaps the Chargers see more in store for how they can utilize him in comparison to what the team's fullbacks have shown in past seasons.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.