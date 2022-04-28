Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

The long wait is over. Draft day is finally here.

This is the latest and final installment of my mock draft series. Factoring in everything we know about the Chargers' offseason additions, and the remaining positions of need, here's my attempt to lay out how I see the Chargers navigating the 2022 NFL Draft.

I present to you Mock Draft 3.0:

Round 1, Pick 17: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers must find a longterm solution at right tackle after releasing Bryan Bulaga this offseason after two injury-riddled years with the team. By selecting Trevor Penning, the Chargers get a bookend tackle who offers impressive measurables to remain at the postion for the foreseeable future. His combination of athletism and play strength suggests he can hold up at the next level in pass protection and run support. While he comes from Northern Iowa, a smaller school relative to the Power 5 programs, Penning attended the Reese's Senior Bowl and held up exponentially well against top-notch competition. The Chargers are in play to trade-back in the first-round, but getting a plug-and-play right tackle to further protect quarterback Justin Herbert is quite appealing.

Round 3, Pick 79: Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (OL25) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After filling the need at right tackle with the Chargers' first-round pick, they circle back to the right side of the offensive line to grab a right guard. Darian Kinnard saw extensive action at right tackle during his career at Kentucky, but his pro projection suggests he's best suited to be a guard at the next level. Kinnard's play strength is superior, using his nasty demeanor to stonewall opponents. Kinnard offers position versatility which is always a plus in the event that he needs to move over to tackle.

Round 4, Pick 123: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Danny Gray (5) catches the ball during the first quarter of the game against the against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have a need for speed, and selecting Danny Gray gives them the dimension they're looking for. Gray posted a staggering 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, flashing what he has in store to stretch the field vertically. The Chargers already have Mike Williams and Keenan Allen bolstering the top portion of the wide receiver group so it's more of a luxury pick than anything. But in order to compete in the AFC West, points are going to come in bunches. Gray can play inside from the slot alignment or along the boundary, while previously working all three levels of the field throughout his two seasons at SMU.

Round 5, Pick 160: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) lines up in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have drafted a running back the last two years in hope of finding a stable secondary rusher behind Austin Ekeler. But with injuries and minimal productivity behind Ekeler on the depth chart, the Chargers roll the dice on another rookie running back. The selection of Hassan Haskins comes with high upside, as he's displayed at Michigan the ability to handle a larger workload, while maneuvering with adequate contract balance and strength. His downhill running style paired with the skill set that Ekeler offers, gives the Chargers a quality one-two punch.

Round 6, Pick 195: Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers added one of the game's best cornerbacks in free agency by signing J.C. Jackson. Meanwhile, Brandon Staley has made it known this offseason that he wants to upgrade the secondary. The selection of Mario Goodrich comes with high upside after a productive senior campaign at Clemson. He has great size and plays a physical brand of football. The selection of Goodrich on Day 3 of the draft would likely round out the position group heading into the season. Some teams could view Goodrich as a safety, so there is a chance that he may carve out some type of hybrid role in the NFL between the two secondary spots.

Round 6, Pick 214: Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama-birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (DL50) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers possess one of the best edge-rushing duos in the NFL with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack striking fear in opposing tackles. But after those two Pro Bowl-caliber pass-rushers, the depth at the position is particularly thin. While I wouldn't be surprised if the Chargers jump at an edge player a bit earlier than this selection, but there's value to be had here. Alex Wright, the UAB product has flown under the radar throughout the draft process. Wright could refine some areas of his game such as technique and recognition, but his athleticism gives him a chance to make noise as a future rotational pass-rusher in the NFL.

Round 7, Pick 236: Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Joe Moore (58) linebacker Darien Butler (20) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers' linebacker group has taken it's fair share of lumps in the road this offseason. They lost Kyzir White in free agency and Kenneth Murray underwent ankle surgery and could miss training camp depending on his recovery period. Here the Chargers add Darien Butler, a four-year contributor at Arizona State. He's dropped weight to become a quicker player with better range and coverage ability. Butler projects as a potential standout on special teams, but could need a season to develop his game before he's ready to enter the fold as an impact player in the center of the Chargers defense.

Round 7, Pick 254: Otito Ogbonnia, IDL, UCLA

Dec 19, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (91) pressures Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) as he scrambles to throw a pass during overtime against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers made it a priority to upgrade their interior defensive lineman this offseason and they got two starters with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson coming aboard. But for a defense that ranked bottom three in stopping the run last season, they can’t have enough depth in this area of their roster. Adding the local product of Otito Ogbonnia from UCLA, gives them another big body to shoot gaps and fire into the backfield to track down ball carriers. Ogbonnia relies on his forceful hands to create an early advantage in his rush, but his footwork and average speed hold him back. Ogbonnia is a late-round pick that would need time to develop.

Round 7, Pick 255: Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Sep 25, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Central Connecticut State Blue Devils quarterback Romelo Williams (4) attempts a pass under pressure from Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In the later rounds, it's about trying to find that diamond in the rough. That player could be safety Bubba Bolden. His fluidity and tight coverage stand out, but his poor choice of angles and missed tackle concerns make him a late-round pick. Taking Bolden toward the end of round three is worth a flyer simply on his athletic makeup.

Round 7, Pick 260: Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State

Colorado State Rams punter Ryan Stonehouse (41) kicks the ball in the first quarter of the game at Canvas Stadium at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

The Chargers signed punter J.K. Scott in free agency, but general manager Tom Telesco said at his pre-draft press conference that they'll carry two punters in training camp. The selection of Ryan Stonehouse gives the team another big leg to compete with Scott for the starting job ahead of the season. Stonehouse averaged over 50 yards per punt last season at Colorado State, displaying the ability to flip the field with his booming kick efforts.

