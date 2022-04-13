Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

What would Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. bring to the Chargers if they select him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • Arms: 31 1/2 inches
  • Hands: 9 3/8 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine

Stats

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Background

Before attending Clemson, Booth was a five-star recruit coming out of Archer High School, ranking inside the top 50 players nationally. He was Clemson's top-ranked recruit from his signing class and his career with the Tigers displayed that was well warranted. Booth started three out of his four years in high school, recording 162 career tackles, 13 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and one blocked field goal. Booth also played a minimal role on offense, logging 22 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. On special teams, he returned three punts for a touchdown. Following his junior year, Booth was named All-State, All-Region and All-County First-Team.  His senior season senior in 2018, Booth was recognized as the Region Specialist of the Year, and County Defensive Back Player of the Year. A captain in 2018, Booth was also selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game.

At Clemson, he was a two-year starter across his three years on campus, playing primarily over the course of his final two seasons. He totaled 68 tackles. five interceptions, nine pass breakups, one sack and one fumble recovery. His freshman year in 2019, he got minimal looks alongside former first-round pick A.J. Terrell.

Pros

  • Extremely fluent and agile in his movements
  • Backpedal is easy and fast
  • Feet explode in and out of breaks
  • Sticky in coverage with loose hips
  • Competitive toughness is a strong point
  • Length is a big plus on contested plays
  • Closing speed always him to set up plays, baiting passers
  • Tracking of the ball is superior
  • Will engage in offering support against the run
  • High football IQ
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) reacts after an interception during the second quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Cons

  • Can get overly agressive with his hands
  • Might need to get reeled in physically
  • Has to decelerate significantly when changing directions
  • Tackling fundamentals needs refinement
  • Can become overly reactive and overcompensate on movements
  • Top-tier route runners can cause problems in coverage
Fit with the Chargers

Booth is best suited as an outside cornerback in a man scheme. He offers versatility but playing man coverage is what allows him fully display his skill set. The Chargers' recent addition of J.C. Jackson is another highly capable defender who thrives in man coverage. If the Chargers elect to draft a cornerback early on in the draft, Booth is a possible candidate.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has made it clear that they entered the offseason wanting to upgrade the cornerback position. Jackson is a step in the right direction but more could be on its way. Will they double up by taking another cornerback in the early goings of the draft? That's a question that is to be seen but if Michael Davis has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff, this is a direction the team could pursue.

Projected draft slot: mid to late first-round pick

NFL comparison: Denzel Ward

