Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

What would Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. bring to the Chargers if they select him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Arms: 31 1/2 inches

31 1/2 inches Hands: 9 3/8 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine

Stats

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Background

Before attending Clemson, Booth was a five-star recruit coming out of Archer High School, ranking inside the top 50 players nationally. He was Clemson's top-ranked recruit from his signing class and his career with the Tigers displayed that was well warranted. Booth started three out of his four years in high school, recording 162 career tackles, 13 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and one blocked field goal. Booth also played a minimal role on offense, logging 22 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. On special teams, he returned three punts for a touchdown. Following his junior year, Booth was named All-State, All-Region and All-County First-Team. His senior season senior in 2018, Booth was recognized as the Region Specialist of the Year, and County Defensive Back Player of the Year. A captain in 2018, Booth was also selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game.

At Clemson, he was a two-year starter across his three years on campus, playing primarily over the course of his final two seasons. He totaled 68 tackles. five interceptions, nine pass breakups, one sack and one fumble recovery. His freshman year in 2019, he got minimal looks alongside former first-round pick A.J. Terrell.

Pros

Extremely fluent and agile in his movements

Backpedal is easy and fast

Feet explode in and out of breaks

Sticky in coverage with loose hips

Competitive toughness is a strong point

Length is a big plus on contested plays

Closing speed always him to set up plays, baiting passers

Tracking of the ball is superior

Will engage in offering support against the run

High football IQ

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) reacts after an interception during the second quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Cons

Can get overly agressive with his hands

Might need to get reeled in physically

Has to decelerate significantly when changing directions

Tackling fundamentals needs refinement

Can become overly reactive and overcompensate on movements

Top-tier route runners can cause problems in coverage

Fit with the Chargers

Booth is best suited as an outside cornerback in a man scheme. He offers versatility but playing man coverage is what allows him fully display his skill set. The Chargers' recent addition of J.C. Jackson is another highly capable defender who thrives in man coverage. If the Chargers elect to draft a cornerback early on in the draft, Booth is a possible candidate.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has made it clear that they entered the offseason wanting to upgrade the cornerback position. Jackson is a step in the right direction but more could be on its way. Will they double up by taking another cornerback in the early goings of the draft? That's a question that is to be seen but if Michael Davis has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff, this is a direction the team could pursue.

Projected draft slot: mid to late first-round pick

NFL comparison: Denzel Ward

