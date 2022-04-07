Chargers Work Out Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil

The Chargers hold 10 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft later this month, allowing them the opportunity to address a multitude of positions.

Right tackle remains their most pressing need this offseason. But with additional cap space still remaining and numerous draft picks at their disposal, they can go about filling team needs in many different ways.

On Wednesday, the Chargers worked out Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil, per his agent Adam Seifer.

The Chargers have a strong nucleus at wide receiver with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen holding down the fort. They also have Josh Palmer, who the team expects to take big strides in year two. But with the AFC West shaping up like an offensive slugfest, they’re likely due to select a wide receiver at some point over the three-day draft.

Virgil, who the Chargers wanted to get another look at, is five days removed from his App State Pro Day. Virgil impressed during last week's workout with more than 20 NFL teams in attendance, posting a 40-yard dash of 4.37 seconds, a broad jump of 10-foot, 10-inches and recorded 19 reps on the bench press.

“I’m pretty pleased with what I got accomplished,” Virgil told reporters after his Pro Day showing. “I trained pretty hard for the last couple months just trying to put the best version of myself on the field and in the weight room. I tried my best, and I’m pretty pleased with today.”

Virgil is a four-time member of The Athletic's 'Freaks List' based on athleticism. He was ranked No. 4 overall and the top offensive player on the list in 2021.

The most intriguing part of Virgil's skill set is what he's capable of doing on kick returns. He tied the App State program record with three kick returns for touchdowns.

Across 38 kick returns over his final three years in the college ranks, Virgil averaged 30.1 yards per return. Among them, 15 of his attempts went for over 40-plus yards.

The Chargers signed Andre Roberts halfway through the 2021 campaign to serve as the team's primary kick returner. He hit the free agent market this offseason and the Chargers have yet to sign anyone specifically for that role.

Virgil's return ability could be the determining factor that has caught the eye of the Chargers.

