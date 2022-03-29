Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

What value can Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann add to the Chargers if they target him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

Height: 6'6"

6'6" Weight: 303 pounds

303 pounds Arms: 32 7/8 inches

32 7/8 inches Hands: 10 1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 5.05 seconds

5.05 seconds Bench Press: 30 reps

30 reps Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad Jump: 117 inches

117 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds

7.46 seconds 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.49 seconds

Background

Raimann grew up in Austria and did not begin playing American football until the age of 14. Arriving in America at the age of 17, Raimann was an exchange student in Michigan for his junior year of high school. After returning to Austria to complete his required year of military service, Raimann returned to the United States to attend Central Michigan and play football.

At Central Michigan, Raimann began his career as a tight end. He hauled in 20 passes for 164 yards during his first two years. During their COVID-19 shortened season, Raimann was moved to left tackle for their six games in 2020. Raimann added over 70 pounds onto his 6-foot-6 inch frame, and has since become one of the more intriguing tackle prospects in the draft. While he's raw in his footwork and technique at the tackle position, he possesses the athletic and mental ability to be a successful NFL player.

Pros

Passes the eye test and fared well during drills at the NFL Combine

Explosive with the size to stay at tackle in the NFL

Comes from a tight end background

Incredible instincts in pass protection

Powerful in the running game

Sound technically for a young offensive lineman

Recovers well when beaten off the snap

Makes it to the second level quickly

Can anchor against bull rushers

Plays up to the whistle

Cons

New to the position

Predictable in pass protection

Can get too technical in the run game

Relies on athleticism over power

Hands can use work against skilled rushers

Has limited scheme application in some NFL offenses

Played against lower-level competition

Fit with Chargers

Los Angeles wants a tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater that can protect Justin Herbert long-term. Bringing in Raimann would be a project, but you can see why he's viewed across the league as one of the top tackle options. While he mainly played left tackle at Central Michigan, Raimann has the athletic ability to switch to the right side. However, that's not to say it would come together rather smoothly right away.

With plenty of development ahead of him, Raimann would fit well into an offense that is trying to get faster under Joe Lombardi. His top scheme fit would be a zone-blocking scheme similar to what Kyle Shannahan runs. Ultimately, Raimann would be a moldable prospect that has the physical and mental tools to fit into the L.A. offense.

Projected draft slot: Second-round pick

NFL comparison: Brian O'Neil

