Skip to main content

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

What value can Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann add to the Chargers if they target him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'6"
  • Weight: 303 pounds
  • Arms: 32 7/8 inches
  • Hands: 10 1/4 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 5.05 seconds
  • Bench Press: 30 reps
  • Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 117 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.49 seconds
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (OL40) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Background

Raimann grew up in Austria and did not begin playing American football until the age of 14. Arriving in America at the age of 17, Raimann was an exchange student in Michigan for his junior year of high school. After returning to Austria to complete his required year of military service, Raimann returned to the United States to attend Central Michigan and play football.

At Central Michigan, Raimann began his career as a tight end. He hauled in 20 passes for 164 yards during his first two years. During their COVID-19 shortened season, Raimann was moved to left tackle for their six games in 2020. Raimann added over 70 pounds onto his 6-foot-6 inch frame, and has since become one of the more intriguing tackle prospects in the draft. While he's raw in his footwork and technique at the tackle position, he possesses the athletic and mental ability to be a successful NFL player.

Pros

  • Passes the eye test and fared well during drills at the NFL Combine
  • Explosive with the size to stay at tackle in the NFL
  • Comes from a tight end background
  • Incredible instincts in pass protection
  • Powerful in the running game
  • Sound technically for a young offensive lineman
  • Recovers well when beaten off the snap
  • Makes it to the second level quickly
  • Can anchor against bull rushers
  • Plays up to the whistle

Cons

  • New to the position
  • Predictable in pass protection
  • Can get too technical in the run game
  • Relies on athleticism over power
  • Hands can use work against skilled rushers
  • Has limited scheme application in some NFL offenses
  • Played against lower-level competition
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (OL40) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fit with Chargers

Los Angeles wants a tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater that can protect Justin Herbert long-term. Bringing in Raimann would be a project, but you can see why he's viewed across the league as one of the top tackle options. While he mainly played left tackle at Central Michigan, Raimann has the athletic ability to switch to the right side. However, that's not to say it would come together rather smoothly right away.

With plenty of development ahead of him, Raimann would fit well into an offense that is trying to get faster under Joe Lombardi. His top scheme fit would be a zone-blocking scheme similar to what Kyle Shannahan runs. Ultimately, Raimann would be a moldable prospect that has the physical and mental tools to fit into the L.A. offense.

Projected draft slot: Second-round pick

NFL comparison: Brian O'Neil

More from Charger Report

Follow Charger Report on Twitter @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general view of the field and NFL logo before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Owners Approve New Overtime Rule For Playoffs

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

By Connor O'Brien3 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mid-Free Agency Edition

By Nicholas Cothrel5 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

By Nicholas Cothrel23 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers 2022 Free Agency: Cap Hits For Each Player Signed or Extended This Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelMar 28, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Mid-Free Agency Edition

By Nicholas CothrelMar 28, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas CothrelMar 26, 2022
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) participates in warmups prior to the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

3 Under-the-Radar Options That Would Bring a Speed Dynamic to the Chargers' Wide Receiver Group

By Nicholas CothrelMar 25, 2022