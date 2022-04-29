Chargers Select Boston College OG Zion Johnson With No. 17 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers add the best guard in the draft by selecting Boston College's Zion Johnson.

LAS VEGAS – The Los Angeles Chargers have officially made their first-round pick, selecting Boston College guard Zion Johnson.

The Chargers had a need at both their right guard and right tackle spot, and the selection of Johnson – the consensus best guard in this year's draft – gives quarterback Justin Herbert another bodyguard upfront to keep him clean in the pocket.

For the second consecutive year, the Chargers have invested their top pick in an offensive lineman to further protect Herbert after taking Rashawn Slater 13th overall in 2021.

“The Chargers have a great quarterback and if we can protect him, the sky is the limit," Johnson said at his NFL Draft press conference.

Johnson is a Day 1 plug-and-play guard with position versatility. He played tackle early on in his college career before transitioning to guard last season. During the pre-draft process at the Senior Bowl, Johnson also took reps at center.

Johnson allowed zero pressures last season and across his 2,288 career snaps at Boston College, he only committed one sack allowed.

“The angrier I get, the better I play," Johnson said.

Johnson is known for playing with a fierce approach in which he's constiently overpowered his opposition in the college ranks. While he's no stanger to displaying his physicality in the trenches, his productivity follows suit. Johnson earned an 84.4 PFF grade last season, the second-best among ACC guards.

After being selected, Johnson spoke about what the Chargers are getting by adding him to the fold, and he preached his work ethic as a factor that's separated himself from the rest of the pack.

“A realizable guy," Johnson said on what he's brining to the Chargers. "I’m the first one in, last guy out. I’m a hard worker and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

The Chargers now have four bonafide starters across their offensive line with Johnson entering the front five. Now, right tackle remains the team's most pressing area to address on Day 2 of the draft.

The Chargers hold nine other picks over the final two days of the 2022 NFL Draft.

