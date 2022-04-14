Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Should the Chargers target Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 242 pounds
  • Arms: 31 5/8 inches
  • Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds
  • Bench Press: 27 reps
  • Vertical Jump: 40 inches
  • Broad Jump: 129 inches
  • 3-Cone Drill: 7.06 seconds
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Stats

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (LB27) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Background

Muma, a Colorado native, was the No. 9 ranked recruit (three-star) in the state upon entering the college ranks. He played defensive back his junior year of High School before making the switch to linebacker as a senior. Muma's senior season at Legend High School featured 77 tackles despite being sidelined for half the year due to injury. Muma was selected to the 2017 Second Team All-State Class 5A team by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Muma was also recruited by Colorado State, Hawai’i and Nevada.

At Wyoming, Muma was a mainstay for the Cowboys' defense, starting in three of his four seasons. As a senior, he posted career-highs in nearly each statistical category, logging 142 tackles, eight for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble. 

Pros

  • Rarely misses tackles
  • Reacts quickly in diagnosing plays
  • Downhill player who dissects the run early
  • Adequate in coverage against running backs and tight ends
  • Plays with high-level competitive toughness
  • Adequate in coverage with solid range
  • Has good lateral mobility, flows easily to the ball-carrier
  • Offers position versatility
  • High football IQ, rarely gets fooled
  • Three-year starter
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (LB27) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

  • Thin lower-half build
  • Subpar aggression getting through blocks
  • Can over anticipate in diagnosing plays
  • Change of direction needs to be better
  • Crafty route runners can cause him issues
  • Needs to refine his hand usage
  • Pad level can get high
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with the Chargers

The Chargers have shown confidence in their current linebacker core that's headlined by Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill by allowing last year's leading tackler, Kyzir White, to walk in free agency. However, Murray had offseason ankle surgery last week, putting his availability for the start of training camp in question. The Chargers added Troy Reeder last week, but even with him entering the fold, linebacker sits as a more pressing need than it was just a few weeks ago.

Muma is a possible candidate for the Chargers to target. He projects best to play in a 4-3 defense but does offer versatility. While the Chargers could address the right side of their offensive line, cornerback or wide receiver in round one, circling back on Day 2 of the draft to select Muma remains a possibility.

Projected draft slot: late second-round to early third-round pick

NFL comparison: Sean Lee

