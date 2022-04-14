Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Measurements

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 242 pounds

Arms: 31 5/8 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds

4.63 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps

27 reps Vertical Jump: 40 inches

40 inches Broad Jump: 129 inches

129 inches 3-Cone Drill: 7.06 seconds

7.06 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Stats

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (LB27) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Background

Muma, a Colorado native, was the No. 9 ranked recruit (three-star) in the state upon entering the college ranks. He played defensive back his junior year of High School before making the switch to linebacker as a senior. Muma's senior season at Legend High School featured 77 tackles despite being sidelined for half the year due to injury. Muma was selected to the 2017 Second Team All-State Class 5A team by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Muma was also recruited by Colorado State, Hawai’i and Nevada.

At Wyoming, Muma was a mainstay for the Cowboys' defense, starting in three of his four seasons. As a senior, he posted career-highs in nearly each statistical category, logging 142 tackles, eight for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Pros

Rarely misses tackles

Reacts quickly in diagnosing plays

Downhill player who dissects the run early

Adequate in coverage against running backs and tight ends

Plays with high-level competitive toughness

Adequate in coverage with solid range

Has good lateral mobility, flows easily to the ball-carrier

Offers position versatility

High football IQ, rarely gets fooled

Three-year starter

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (LB27) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

Thin lower-half build

Subpar aggression getting through blocks

Can over anticipate in diagnosing plays

Change of direction needs to be better

Crafty route runners can cause him issues

Needs to refine his hand usage

Pad level can get high

Fit with the Chargers

The Chargers have shown confidence in their current linebacker core that's headlined by Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill by allowing last year's leading tackler, Kyzir White, to walk in free agency. However, Murray had offseason ankle surgery last week, putting his availability for the start of training camp in question. The Chargers added Troy Reeder last week, but even with him entering the fold, linebacker sits as a more pressing need than it was just a few weeks ago.

Muma is a possible candidate for the Chargers to target. He projects best to play in a 4-3 defense but does offer versatility. While the Chargers could address the right side of their offensive line, cornerback or wide receiver in round one, circling back on Day 2 of the draft to select Muma remains a possibility.

Projected draft slot: late second-round to early third-round pick

NFL comparison: Sean Lee

