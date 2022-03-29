Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Measurements
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 187 pounds
- Arms: 31 1/8 inches
- Hands: 9 1/2 inches
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 32 inches
- Broad Jump: 124 inches
Stats
Background
A product of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Olave was a four-year player at Ohio State. The highly coveted wide receiver chose the Buckeyes over offers from USC, Michigan and Tennessee. Across his four colligate seasons, Olave flashed game-breaking ability that earned him second-team All American in 2021, and two-time first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021. His best season came during his senior campaign when he posted 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. Olave elected to sit out during the Rose Bowl due to the upcoming NFL Draft.
A projected first-round pick, Olave follows a historic run of Ohio State wide receivers. In the last handful of seasons, the Buckeyes have produced the likes of Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.
Pros
- As good of a route runner as there is in this year's draft class
- Smooth in and out of his breaks, particularly at the top of routes
- Can run the full route tree (short, medium, long)
- Has no issue creating separation
- Lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage
- Top-end speed to stretch the field vertically
- Adequate ball skills with good tracking ability
- Was a positive on special teams, serving as a gunner
- Durable
- Played against top-flight competitions
Cons
- Can struggle with contested catches
- Play strength has room for improvement
- Gets moved as a run blocker
- Grip strength has more to be desired
- Lacks strength, could struggle against press against strong cornerbacks
- College system allowed for a lot of separation
Read More
Fit with the Chargers
While offensive tackle looks to be a more pressing need for the Chargers, Olave is an intriguing option if the team wants to surround Justin Herbert with another high-end pass-catcher, forming one of the better receiving trios in the NFL.
With the big-play ability he offers, Olave could become a speedy deep threat and develop into a third reliable option for Herbert to lean on. Given what the AFC West teams have constructed this offseason, compiling a wide receiver grouping of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Olave could be the recipe it takes to put them over the top. Last year, they finished fifth in total offense and adding Olave into the mix would presumably put them in a position to surpass last year's finish.
Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round
NFL comparison: DeVonta Smith
