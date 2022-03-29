Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What does wide receiver Chris Olave bring to the table if the Chargers use the 17th overall pick on him in next month’s draft?

Measurements

Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 187 pounds

187 pounds Arms: 31 1/8 inches

31 1/8 inches Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds

4.39 seconds Vertical Jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad Jump: 124 inches

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

Stats

Background

A product of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Olave was a four-year player at Ohio State. The highly coveted wide receiver chose the Buckeyes over offers from USC, Michigan and Tennessee. Across his four colligate seasons, Olave flashed game-breaking ability that earned him second-team All American in 2021, and two-time first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021. His best season came during his senior campaign when he posted 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. Olave elected to sit out during the Rose Bowl due to the upcoming NFL Draft.

A projected first-round pick, Olave follows a historic run of Ohio State wide receivers. In the last handful of seasons, the Buckeyes have produced the likes of Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Pros

As good of a route runner as there is in this year's draft class

Smooth in and out of his breaks, particularly at the top of routes

Can run the full route tree (short, medium, long)

Has no issue creating separation

Lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage

Top-end speed to stretch the field vertically

Adequate ball skills with good tracking ability

Was a positive on special teams, serving as a gunner

Durable

Played against top-flight competitions

Cons

Can struggle with contested catches

Play strength has room for improvement

Gets moved as a run blocker

Grip strength has more to be desired

Lacks strength, could struggle against press against strong cornerbacks

College system allowed for a lot of separation

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Fit with the Chargers

While offensive tackle looks to be a more pressing need for the Chargers, Olave is an intriguing option if the team wants to surround Justin Herbert with another high-end pass-catcher, forming one of the better receiving trios in the NFL.

With the big-play ability he offers, Olave could become a speedy deep threat and develop into a third reliable option for Herbert to lean on. Given what the AFC West teams have constructed this offseason, compiling a wide receiver grouping of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Olave could be the recipe it takes to put them over the top. Last year, they finished fifth in total offense and adding Olave into the mix would presumably put them in a position to surpass last year's finish.

Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round

NFL comparison: DeVonta Smith

