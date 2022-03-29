Skip to main content

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What does wide receiver Chris Olave bring to the table if the Chargers use the 17th overall pick on him in next month’s draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 187 pounds
  • Arms: 31 1/8 inches
  • Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 32 inches
  • Broad Jump: 124 inches
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

Stats

Background

A product of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Olave was a four-year player at Ohio State. The highly coveted wide receiver chose the Buckeyes over offers from USC, Michigan and Tennessee. Across his four colligate seasons, Olave flashed game-breaking ability that earned him second-team All American in 2021, and two-time first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021. His best season came during his senior campaign when he posted 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. Olave elected to sit out during the Rose Bowl due to the upcoming NFL Draft.

A projected first-round pick, Olave follows a historic run of Ohio State wide receivers. In the last handful of seasons, the Buckeyes have produced the likes of Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Pros

  • As good of a route runner as there is in this year's draft class
  • Smooth in and out of his breaks, particularly at the top of routes
  • Can run the full route tree (short, medium, long)
  • Has no issue creating separation
  • Lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage
  • Top-end speed to stretch the field vertically
  • Adequate ball skills with good tracking ability
  • Was a positive on special teams, serving as a gunner
  • Durable
  • Played against top-flight competitions

Cons

  • Can struggle with contested catches
  • Play strength has room for improvement
  • Gets moved as a run blocker
  • Grip strength has more to be desired
  • Lacks strength, could struggle against press against strong cornerbacks
  • College system allowed for a lot of separation
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Fit with the Chargers

While offensive tackle looks to be a more pressing need for the Chargers, Olave is an intriguing option if the team wants to surround Justin Herbert with another high-end pass-catcher, forming one of the better receiving trios in the NFL. 

With the big-play ability he offers, Olave could become a speedy deep threat and develop into a third reliable option for Herbert to lean on. Given what the AFC West teams have constructed this offseason, compiling a wide receiver grouping of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Olave could be the recipe it takes to put them over the top. Last year, they finished fifth in total offense and adding Olave into the mix would presumably put them in a position to surpass last year's finish.

Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round

NFL comparison: DeVonta Smith

More from Charger Report

Follow Charger Report on Twitter @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mid-Free Agency Edition

By Nicholas Cothrel1 hour ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

By Nicholas Cothrel20 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers 2022 Free Agency: Cap Hits For Each Player Signed or Extended This Offseason

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Mid-Free Agency Edition

By Nicholas CothrelMar 28, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas CothrelMar 26, 2022
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) participates in warmups prior to the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

3 Under-the-Radar Options That Would Bring a Speed Dynamic to the Chargers' Wide Receiver Group

By Nicholas CothrelMar 25, 2022
USATSI_7173022
News

NFL Competition Committee: 'There's a Lot of Momentum' Towards Changing Overtime Rules

By Nicholas CothrelMar 25, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Best Free Agents Still Available for the Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelMar 24, 2022