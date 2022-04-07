Brandon Staley, Chargers Assistants Get an Up-Close Look at CB Derek Stingley Jr. at LSU Pro Day

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. talks about the feedback he received from Chargers coach Brandon Staley at his LSU Pro Day.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. didn’t participate in drills last month at the NFL Combine. He suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot in September and wasn’t ready to hit the field just yet.

That meant Stingley would count on his Pro Day to go through tests for NFL teams to evaluate leading up to draft night. On Wednesday in Baton Rouge, he hit the field for the first time since his injury.

Stingley, who’s considered by some as the top cornerback in this year's draft class and could perhaps hear his name called within the first 10 selections, had a surplus of coaches and scouts in attendance for his workout.

Among them were Chargers coach Brandon Staley, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and secondary coach Derrick Ansley.

LSU has a handful of NFL draft prospects but none bigger this year than Stingley. The Chargers already added the top free agent cornerback on the market in J.C. Jackson but that doesn't mean they won't double-dip at the position once the draft rolls around.

Derek Stingley Jr at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Staley said last month that they'll be looking specifically at cornerbacks this offseason.

"Five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin," Staley said at the NFL combine. "You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

Stingley's Pro Day results featured a 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds, a three-cone time of 6.98 seconds, a vertical jump of 38.5 inches and a broad jump of 10'2".

Staley was front and center during Stingley's portion of the drills, offering pointers to the highly-touted cornerback as he maneuvered Wednesday's workout.

"That was pretty cool," Stingley said to NFL Network when asked what it was like to have Staley put him through the drills. "He's just giving me little tips like 'stick it' or anything like that."

When speaking with local media after his Wednesday showing, the LSU product was asked about the conversations he had with Staley following the completion of the drills.

"His whole reason he just told me for coming out here, he wanted to see if I still had the determination and like just the power to go out there and just perform," Stingley told reporters. "And when he seen it, he said that's what he was waiting to see. And that's what a lot of people were trying to see.

"Everything was complementary."

The Chargers hold the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. If Stingley is the kind of prospect the Chargers eagerly desire, they’ll likely have to trade up in order to land him as he's projected to go off the board prior to their first selection.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.