Skip to main content

Brandon Staley, Chargers Assistants Get an Up-Close Look at CB Derek Stingley Jr. at LSU Pro Day

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. talks about the feedback he received from Chargers coach Brandon Staley at his LSU Pro Day.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. didn’t participate in drills last month at the NFL Combine. He suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot in September and wasn’t ready to hit the field just yet.

That meant Stingley would count on his Pro Day to go through tests for NFL teams to evaluate leading up to draft night. On Wednesday in Baton Rouge, he hit the field for the first time since his injury.

Stingley, who’s considered by some as the top cornerback in this year's draft class and could perhaps hear his name called within the first 10 selections, had a surplus of coaches and scouts in attendance for his workout.

Among them were Chargers coach Brandon Staley, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and secondary coach Derrick Ansley.

LSU has a handful of NFL draft prospects but none bigger this year than Stingley. The Chargers already added the top free agent cornerback on the market in J.C. Jackson but that doesn't mean they won't double-dip at the position once the draft rolls around.

Derek Stingley Jr at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Staley said last month that they'll be looking specifically at cornerbacks this offseason.

"Five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin," Staley said at the NFL combine. "You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

Stingley's Pro Day results featured a 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds, a three-cone time of 6.98 seconds, a vertical jump of 38.5 inches and a broad jump of 10'2".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Staley was front and center during Stingley's portion of the drills, offering pointers to the highly-touted cornerback as he maneuvered Wednesday's workout.

"That was pretty cool," Stingley said to NFL Network when asked what it was like to have Staley put him through the drills. "He's just giving me little tips like 'stick it' or anything like that."

When speaking with local media after his Wednesday showing, the LSU product was asked about the conversations he had with Staley following the completion of the drills.

"His whole reason he just told me for coming out here, he wanted to see if I still had the determination and like just the power to go out there and just perform," Stingley told reporters. "And when he seen it, he said that's what he was waiting to see. And that's what a lot of people were trying to see.

"Everything was complementary."

The Chargers hold the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. If Stingley is the kind of prospect the Chargers eagerly desire, they’ll likely have to trade up in order to land him as he's projected to go off the board prior to their first selection.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Strength of Schedule Ranks Just Outside Top 10

By Nicholas Cothrel7 hours ago
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rank Top 5 in Contract Value Gained This Offseason

By Nicholas Cothrel9 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive guard Josh Rivas (76) prepares to block against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Interview: Kansas State Guard Josh Rivas

By Nicholas CothrelApr 5, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Free Agency Edition

By Nicholas CothrelApr 5, 2022
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; to the Los Angeles Chargers fans prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Saints Jump Chargers in First-Round of 2022 NFL Draft: 3 Thoughts on the Potential Impact

By Nicholas CothrelApr 4, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas CothrelApr 4, 2022
Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

By Nicholas CothrelApr 4, 2022
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) lines up the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Chargers Have Questions to Tackle Along the Offensive Line

By Nicholas CothrelApr 4, 2022