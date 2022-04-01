Skip to main content

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Drake London, WR, USC

What does wide receiver Drake London bring to the Chargers if they select him with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6' 4”
  • Weight: 219 pounds
  • Arms: 33 inches
  • Hands: 9 3/8 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine

Stats

Background

London attended Moorpark High School, roughly an hour away from USC's campus. At Moorpark, London was a standout in football and basketball. He was named a 2018 Prep Star All American in high school while also earning All-Camino League co-wide receiver of the year.

After receiving offers from multiple west coast schools, including Cal, Oregon and Washington State, London elected to attend USC. London initially planned to be a two-sport athlete at USC but only appeared in two basketball games during the 2020 season and did not return to the team for the 2021 season.

On the football field, London was one of the most explosive receivers in the Pac 12 conference. An intimidating receiver for any cornerback or safety, London was dominating throughout the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, averaging over 15 yards per reception. In his final season at USC, London averaged 135 yards per game before a fractured ankle forced him to miss the remainder of the season after a strong first two months.

USATSI_15277901

Pros

  • Size and weight brings mismatch potential over his opposition
  • Large frame allows him to win the battle for jump balls
  • Ability to find the deep ball, and adjust for the catch
  • Played in a major conference
  • Constant red zone threat
  • Frequently used in screens and jet sweeps
  • Can be an effective blocker at the line or downfield
  • Effective in finding holes in a defense
  • Experience working in the slot and on the outside
  • Adjusts to the ball well

Cons

  • Coming off a notable, season-ending injury
  • Releases could be sharper
  • Separation doesn't come easy
  • Not overly dynamic after the catch
  • Lacks lateral quickness at the line of scrimmage
  • Only appeared in 22 college games in three seasons
  • Slow getting in and out of routes
Fit with the Chargers

London would immediately give quarterback Justin Herbert another lethal weapon in their electric offense. London being from the Los Angeles area could provide some comfort to the young receiver to start his career near his hometown of Moorpark.

For the Chargers, adding London would give them one of the best receiving trios in football. The team's pass-catchers of Kennan Allen and Mike Williams are two highly productive players but adding another polished weapon in London, could assist the offense in becoming the top unit in the league. Giving Herbert another weapon may go a long way in a loaded AFC West division that continues to add firepower.

London's big frame would allow the Chargers to stretch the defense while also providing more depth at the wide receiver position – a spot they could be in the market for adding a legitimate number three option. While wide receiver isn't the Chargers' most pressing need, you can never have enough playmakers in the offensive-heavy division the Chargers play in.

Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round

NFL comparison: Courtland Sutton

