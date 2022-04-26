Without a Clearcut No. 3 Edge Rusher, When Should the Chargers Target the Position in the Draft?

When should the Chargers add an edge rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft for depth purposes?

The Chargers pulled off a blockbuster move prior to free agency getting underway last month when they acquired pass-rusher Khalil Mack in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The newly-added Mack will return to the AFC West where his career began, except this time around he's joining forces with Joey Bosa to assemble a formidable pairing off the edge.

The Chargers now have not one, but two edge-rushers that will instantly strike fear in their opposition. While the team is in good hands with these two decorated pass-rushers holding down the starting spots off the edge, the Chargers' rotational pass-rusher third up on the depth chart sits in question.

The Chargers lost Kyler Fackrell in free agency, a depth player who registered three sacks last season.

Chris Rumph, last year's fourth-round pick, is currently slotted as the Chargers' third edge rusher. Rumph had minor flashes in the limited opportunities he received last year, but ultimately he still has a lot to prove in order to hold down the role of a third rusher.

On Monday, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was asked about whether or not he believes Rumph is ready for the third edge rusher role.

“I think so," Telesco said of Rumph. "We’ll see once we get to training camp, but he would fit that category of a drafted player from last year and get in a whole offseason program. He’s very coachable to take that jump.”

After navigating the waters of the pre-draft process and his rookie campaign last year, Rumph will have a full offseason this time around to solely focus on training ahead of the 2022 season. Telesco expects his strength to improve in Year 2.

Telesco also briefly spoke about Jamal Davis, a player the Chargers signed to a futures contract in January, as a potential option. Davis most recently played in the CFL for the Montreal Alouettes, where he logged 17 tackles and four sacks in nine games.

“We signed a linebacker/edge player from the CFL,” Telesco said. “He was a good player up there, we’ll see how he does.”

Certainly, the Chargers have options for their third edge rusher, but neither of these players have proved a whole lot in the NFL up to this point. That said, I think the Chargers look to add another edge-rusher in the middle rounds of the draft.

The Chargers have bigger holes to fill than edge rusher in the first-round. If they can take care of the right side of their offensive line over the course of their first few picks, I think they turn to edge rusher to find adequate depth.

Stockpiling young talent with high upside, while learning from Bosa and Mack every day in practice could go a long way in the event that injuries present themselves throughout the year and the reserve options are put to the test.

