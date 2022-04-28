Is Jordan Davis The Right Pick At No. 17 For The Chargers?

Even with the heavy investment in run-stopping interior defensive linemen, do the Chargers take that plan a step further with Jordan Davis at pick No. 17?

Signing Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson was huge for a Chargers team that featured arguably the league's worst run defense a season prior. As they attempt to rebuild that defense with speed and better tackling ability, it's clear there's a vision inside the front office that this must be at a level that perfectly compliments the high-powered passing attack on the opposite side of the ball.

So when the Chargers are up to select with the 17th pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, do they take that defensive rebuild a step further?

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis has earned rave reviews from across the country, widely considered the best prospect at the position and one of the best prospects in general heading into the draft. He was a unanimous All-American in his final season with the Bulldogs, who rewarded him with a National Championship victory over Alabama this past January.

Along with right tackle, linebacker, and (possibly) wide receiver, defensive tackle presents a bit of a need for the 2022 Chargers. Even if the veteran improvement inside is there, do they take a risk by passing on a right tackle for a powerful interior lineman?

Davis, at 340 pounds, managed to run a 4.78-second 40-dash. He was one of three players in NFL Combine history to dash under five seconds while weighing over 330 pounds. He brings rare speed for a guy that big, complimenting that with unbelievable power against the run.

Though briefly held on this play, Davis moves through the line like an ox. There's enough agility here for him to shake off the left guard, gobbling up the Clemson back for a loss.

Just imagine the Chargers with a nose tackle like Jordan Davis. If you'll recall the Super Bowl-bound Bengals defense this past postseason, D.J. Reader was a standout player during that playoff run, making all sorts of plays upfront to help elevate that defense.

Davis makes that freakish presence felt here. He was a unit all day against Florida's offense, getting inches away from creating a safety on this play. As the left guard tries to contain him outside, Davis uses a club counter to take momentum and shed off the block, meeting the back just barely after he crosses the plane of the goal line.

The reputation as a nasty run-stopper has not been questioned, but if there's an area that has been, it's Davis' efforts as a pass rusher. Actually, I think he's been more consistent in that area than he's been given credit for.

As Georgia's 0 tech, Davis expresses terrifying athletic ability. Though quiet against Alabama's offensive line in the National Championship game (taking on a ton of doubles and sometimes triples), this play stands out.

Davis is one of the last guys you'd expect to have an ounce of mobility, but he moves quite well laterally to bounce off the center's hands. And again the agility is there as he cuts inside for a near sack on Bryce Young (who threw the ball away at the last second).

This play also stands out to me. It's against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal, and Davis' ability to find a gap to pressure makes it worthwhile. He initially works toward the B-gap before recognizing an even greater opportunity exists at the A-gap. He cuts inside, works toward the A-gap, and throws the center's hands up to the sky, releasing him from the Wolverine grasp and allowing him to get inside leverage.

With a path to the quarterback completely wide open, linebacker Nolan Smith (No. 4) is able to come down and get a strip-sack on Michigan's Cade McNamara.

Because of Davis' size and game-wrecking play, he's often double blocked, which can free up space for his teammates to unleash havoc. That's what happens here when Devonte Wyatt (No. 95) thanks Davis' efforts to free up space by collecting the sack.

Jordan Davis is definitely more polished as a run stopper, but he has underrated qualities against the pass which I think his biggest skeptics haven't taken into account. And it's been a while since the Chargers have had a fearsome interior lineman that eats up constant attention just by his presence.

With garden variety nose tackle power, rare speed and quickness at the position, and enough splash plays to make any scout happy, Davis is the ultimate package. If he's there with the 17th pick, it'll be tough for the Chargers to pass on him even with the defensive lineman investments they've made so far. If he somehow falls to the second round, this very well could be the right pick for the team to make.

