Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

What does running back Hassan Haskins have to offer if the Chargers take him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 228 pounds
  • Arms: 31 3/4 inches
  • Hands: 9 1/4 inches

Combine Results

  • Bench Press: 27 reps

Stats

Background

A Missouri native, Haskins was named the Missouri Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year during his senior season at Eureka Senior High School. Upon committing to Michigan, Haskins was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, the No. 15 player overall in the state of Missouri and the 95th-best running back in the country. 

In getting on campus in 2018, he redshirted his freshman year. As a sophomore, he began to carve out a role on offense, handling 121 carries in which he averaged over five yards per attempt for 622 rushing yards and four touchdowns. As a senior, Haskins shouldered his largest workload of his collegiate career, totaling 270 carries for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns, the fourth-most in the FBS. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Haskins was the focal point of the Wolverines' offense last season, leading Michigan to a Big Ten title and a run into the College Football Playoffs.

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) runs the ball in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

  • Can handle a full workload as a feature back
  • Displays patience behind the offensive line, letting holes develop
  • Falls forward at the end of plays
  • Wears down defenders with physicality
  • Has a strong balance when going through contact
  • Uses a strong stiff arm to fight for extra yards
  • Great ball security
  • Faced high-end competition
  • Competed on the big stage (Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoffs)

Cons

  • Lacks true acceleration and burst
  • Doesn’t break away often
  • Underwhelming amount of elusiveness
  • Foot work needs improvement
  • Must improve technique as a blocker
  • Doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher
Fit with the Chargers

The Chargers have been searching for a running back to compliment Austin Ekeler the last few seasons. They've trotted out Justin Jackson who’s offered some quality things as a rotational rusher but injuries have limited his availability. Josh Kelley, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had his moments of exhibiting some nice things but still remains unproven to handle a larger load to take the burden off of Ekeler at this time. Larry Rountree, the team's sixth-round pick last season, played just a marginal role, registering 36 carries for an average of 2.4 yards per attempt.

Therefore, the Chargers must put the search for a No. 2 running back to rest this offseason. Haskins is an option that won't command an early draft selection but has the college resume that indicates he can provide big things at the next level with his physicality and downhill running style. He would slot in just behind Ekeler, mixing in with Kelly and Rountree to some extent. Haskins has proven he can take on a large volume of touches, so stepping into Los Angeles' role of being the team's secondary rusher should be a relatively smooth transition.

Projected draft slot: Early Day 3 pick

NFL comparison: Le'Veon Bell

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

