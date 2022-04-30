Chargers Boost Offense With Selection of Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Chargers add another weapon to the offense for Justin Herbert by selecting Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller.

To kick off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers got things going by selecting Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd overall pick.

Spiller registered over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons to close out his college career. Meanwhile, he was also a constant contributor to the Aggies' receiving game, hauling in 74 receptions across his three years in College Station.

With the need to find a reliable No. 2 rusher behind starter Austin Ekeler, the selection of Spiller – a prospect with a proven track record of availability and productivity – makes a ton of sense for the Chargers.

“It’s just a blessing," Spiller said at his introductory press conference after being drafted. "I’m ready to work. Grateful for the opportunity that they gave me. The Chargers are a great team, they have a great organization over there, so I’m just ready to get down there and get ready to work.”

Spiller is no stranger to doing the dirty work. He's a fierce runner with no hesitation to break through tacklers. Spiller recorded 100 forced missed tackles across his final two seasons at Texas A&M, according to PFF.

“I would describe myself as an all-around back," Spiller said. "I feel like I can do it all – run, catch, and blocking. So, just going in and improving on those things and getting to the next level to showcase what I can do.”

While the Chargers are in good hands with Ekeler, a do-it-all player who's one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league. Spiller too offers a similar staple in his arsenal of catching the ball out of the backfield and picking up yards after the catch.

"My receiving skills are really good," Spiller said. "I’ve always caught the ball. Even on film, I catch the ball, so it’s not a problem for me.”

Spiller credits his father, who played tight end at Texas A&M, for developing his pass-catching skills early on in his football journey.

Spiller believes he has what it takes to be a complete rusher in the NFL, but stated that he'd like to improve his game as a pass-blocker.

“I feel like I really can still improve on that," Spiller said about what he offers in pass protection. "Just learning the system and the technique that they like to use. So, I feel like I could really improve on that as well.”

Spiller frequently was used as a pass protector at Texas A&M when he wasn't being handed the ball. It's not unfamiliar territory for him, but rather an aspect that he plans to take head-on and improve that dimension of his game.

