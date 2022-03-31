Chargers NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, RB, Georgia
Measurements
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 199 pounds
- Arms: 30 3/4 inches
- Hands: 9 3/8 inches
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 33 inches
- Broad Jump: 124 inches
Stats
Background
The brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James was a multi-sport athlete prior to arriving at Georgia, competing in football and track and field. Cook was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 41 overall and No. 8 in the state of Florida. At Georgia, injuries held back Cook to only complete one full season in a starting role. On Georgia's National Championship team, Cook totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.
Pros
- Instinctive runner who sees things before they develop
- Great vision navigating through traffic
- Patient runner letting blocks evolve in front of him
- Falls forward to finish runs
- Short strider, keeping his feet under him
- Keeps feet moving forward after contact
- Slippery runner who can make himself skinny through holes
- Good hands to contribute as a pass-catcher
- Not much wear and tear on his tires
- Secure with the ball, not committing a fumble during his final college season
Cons
- Thin frame where play strength needs to evolve
- Doesn't offer much on the goal-line
- Pass protection needs work against bigger blitzing linebackers
- Injury history: had ankle surgery in 2019 and missed time in 2020 with a hand injury
- More slippery than he is physical
Read More
Fit with the Chargers
Cook is a well-rounded player that offers versatility. He's a zone runner who projects as a rotational runner at the next level. The Chargers are seeking a compliment to Austin Ekeler and Cook could be that new piece to the puzzle if the Chargers ultimately decide that they like the skillset that Cook brings to the table. The only thing that could hold the Chargers back from targeting Cook on draft day is the lack of power he displays. The Chargers could use a bruiser in their backfield – and while Cook does a lot of nice things as a young, intriguing rusher – that's one area of his game that isn't exactly a strength.
He's a change-of-pace runner with excellent vision while also providing the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He's a one-cut runner who can break free for big gains but his play strength can hold him back at times. James plays with a slashing style which is more suited to contribute as a compliment or in a timeshare, rather than as a feature back.
Projected draft slot: Third-round
NFL comparison: Jamal Charles
