Report: Chargers Will Meet Virtually With Southern University OL Ja’Tyre Carter

The Chargers have a virtual meeting scheduled with Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

The Chargers will soon meet virtually with Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network. He will also work out privately for the Falcons later this week.

Carter has helped himself exponentially throughout the draft process, standing out at the Reese's Senior Bowl and posting encouraging numbers at the NFL Combine.

Carter measured in at 6'5" and 275 pounds at the combine. During the testing portion, he logged a 5.13-second 40-yard dash, 30 inches in the vertical jump, 108 inches in the broad jump, 7.84 seconds in the three-cone drill and 4.9 seconds in the short shuttle.

Last week Southern held their Pro Day and Carter continued in stride with how he's started this year's NFL Draft circuit.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy delivered high praise for Carter upon completing his Pro Day workout saying, "NFL scouts pulled double duty after LSU pro-day to checkout Southern OL Ja’Tyre Carter, who had one of most impressive big man workouts this draft cycle."

Carter logged 1,201 career snaps, including 748 last season with nearly all of them at left tackle, per PFF. Across his final two seasons, Carter didn’t allow a sack and committed just four pressures allowed. Carter graded out as the best pass-blockers in Division 1 football according to PFF's metrics.

Despite Carter holding down the left tackle spot over the course of his collegiate career, he projects as a guard at the next level. Assuming he slots in at guard, Carter will offer versatility across the offensive line with a background in playing tackle.

The Chargers currently have holes at right guard and right tackle. They’re in the market to add both either in the form of free agency or in the draft, and Carter could fit the billing.

Carter has the opportunity to become the first player taken in this year's draft from an HBCU. Late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 is likely the ballpark in which he'll hear his name called.

