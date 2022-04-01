Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

What does defensive tackle Jordan Davis have to offer if the Chargers take him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

Height: 6'6"

6'6" Weight: 341 pounds

341 pounds Arms: 34 inches

34 inches Hands: 10 3/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds

4.78 seconds Vertical Jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad Jump: 123 inches

Stats

Background

Davis was born in North Carolina and did not begin to play football until his junior year of high school. After becoming a highly regarded prospect, he committed to Georgia. Denying offers from Clemson, Florida and North Carolina, Davis wound up becoming a prominent figure for Georgia's National Championship defense in 2021.

Following a successful four-year career in Athens, Davis produced one of the most impressive NFL Combine performances in recent memory. Putting his size and strength to the test, Davis also answered questions regarding his quickness with a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. Davis could go anywhere from inside the top 10 to the middle portion of the first round.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders (6) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

Immense size to eat up holes and bust his way through the line of scrimmage

Pure power to move defenders

Sheds blocks to get after ball-carriers

Showed the ability to dominate in the running game

Projects with more pass-rush upside than shown during his college career

Drew double teams consistently

Adequate hand usage

Great play strength, doesn’t get knocked down

Has potential to force defenses to modify their gameplan

Cons

Struggles changing direction

Lacks bend in his pass rush

First-step quickness is questionable

Limited pass rushing technique

Pass-rush plan needs to be more structured prior to the snap

Occasionally loses leverage

Fit with Chargers

Los Angeles has been prioritizing their defense under Brandon Staley for the majority of this offseason. Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have done their best to produce a defense that can match Justin Herbert's offensive unit. With Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa coming off the edge, the Chargers could use another player to anchor the middle, joining Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

Davis has the type of power to dominate for years to come. Add Davis to a defensive line that already is an imposing unit, and the Chargers are in a prime position to presumably become one of the top defensive lines in the NFL. While there's a chance he doesn't last until pick 17, but if he is indeed still on the board once the Chargers are due up on the clock, you have to figure he's a player the team would highly consider.

Projected draft slot: First-round

NFL comparison: Ndamukong Suh

