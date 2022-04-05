Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Interview: Kansas State Guard Josh Rivas

Kansas State guard Josh Rivas enters the NFL Draft with a long list of playing experience in the college ranks. Rivas never missed a game, seeing action in all 12 outings as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and continued on the same path up to his 2021 campaign.

Rivas saw time at both guard positions across his first two seasons for the Wildcats before settling in at left guard during his junior and senior year. He earned All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and Honorable Mention in 2021.

Last season, Rivas didn't allow a sack on 362 pass-blocking snaps. His physicality in the run game is well apparent in his ability to maul defenders and create running lanes for the ground game. He helped pave the way for a Kansas State program-best 4.83 yards per carry.

Rivas spoke exclusively with Sports Illustrated's Charger Report, discussing his experience at the NFLPA Bowl, his Kansas State Pro Day, the kind of offseason training he's been up to now and how he's maneuvering the draft process.

NC: How has the draft process been for you thus far going through offseason training, meeting with teams and attending showcase events like the NFLPA Bowl and Pro Day?

JR: It's been good. Our bowl game was January 4. So I got done with that. I got to ride back with my family. I got to spend time with them before I had to go to training so I got probably a week or so off and then flew down to Florida. I trained down there, then went up to the NFLPA Bowl in California and was there for a week and it was good. There were a lot of scouts there and interviewing and watching practice, so it was a good showcase. That was nice because my family got to come out and watch the game so I got to see them one more time. Then I went back down to Florida and I was down there all the way until the first part of March and flew back like March 2. Then I saw my parents for six hours, and then drove back up to Manhattan, was here for my Pro Day. It was another good showing. I got to go home for a little bit. Then just came back up here and have just been working out ever since.

NC: What was your experience like at the NFLPA Bowl learning from a coaching staff filled with former NFL players and coaches?

JR: It was really nice. My O-line coach was Jackie Slater, Hall of Famer. He had just knowledge of knowledge and knowledge. Our meetings were scheduled for an hour and we would go two hours just talking about different techniques, how you see things and then another person that was helping him out was Willie Anderson, another future Hall of Famer. It was the same way, they both had different philosophies of coaching, but they kind of left it up to us for which one we wanted to use during the week of practice or during the game, but just picking their brains and seeing how they see things and why they would use this technique.

NC: How would you assess your overall performance at your Pro Day?

JR: I feel like my Pro Day for me went very well. I felt like everything was good. I felt like my five-ten-five could have been a little faster. But you know, I just have to live with it now, there's no going back. But overall, I was happy with it. I think I had a good showing.

NC: With your experience early on in your college career of playing both guard positions, how have you balanced the act of being ready if called upon for either spot?

JR: "When I was in high school, I just played tackle. Our offense in high school, we flipped right tackle to left tackle. So I was kind of used to going both sides, but when I got to college, there's more technique to it than in high school. So just getting familiar with one, day in and day out, getting used to footwork and just doing all the other side but you got to flip it. Most people during practice just practice one side. I was going back and forth since spring ball and over the summer when we do 7-on-7. After weights or something I would go up – we have like a little hill in there and there's like some punching bags up at the top – and just work on my punches on my left side, right side and get out of my stance on both sides. So that was early on then later on in my career I just kind of kept the same things like every once in a while I would go bounce over to right guard and get a rep in during individuals so if I had to be called upon, I could stay ready.

NC: Who is someone that has made an impact on your life that has been imperative to your football journey?

JR: Personally, for me, I'm a big family person, so it would have to be my family, like my parents, my sister, my grandparents. My parents, they work for the railroads so whenever they were busy, my grandparents would come up, get us and take us to our sporting events. But my parents for games, they would try to be there for every game. My parents have never missed one of my games since, for as long as I can remember, all my college games and high school. They've always seen me do my thing and they're always proud of me. They'll talk to me about it. My dad's a big football guy so he'll call me throughout the week during the season. He's like, how's everything going? How you doing? How's your body? How you doing mentally? If you want to talk about anything you can call me. So I feel like my family wraps their support around me like their arms and just whatever I need, they're there for me.

There's a guy named Jake Sharp and Salida about an hour away from my hometown and I was like, I wanted to go work out there. And my dad was like, okay, so he went with me for the first couple of times and he liked it and I liked it. So he was like if you just want to keep doing this, you can drive up there. It's not too far. So I'd go like three times a week and just work out with him. And then my mom did the same thing. She would come up just to see what was going on. Same with my sister. She would come up on visits. My sister would come up with me and see what's going on. She's a big sports girl, so she would talk to me about it. Like after games she's like, how do you think you did? And then I'll tell her and she's like, well, I don't think you did that good. Other times, you're like, Yeah, you did really good. So it's nice having multiple views throughout my like support system to see how I did.

NC: Who is Josh Rivas the person? What should people know about what's underneath that helmet?"

JR: I'm a quiet person when you first get to know me. I kind of like say some things but I won't like completely open up to somebody until I get to know you but I'm a quiet person. I'm on time for everything. If I say I'm going to do something, no matter what it is I'll end up doing it. Other than that I like doing other sports, watching other sports. Over quarantine, I picked up golfing so me and my old roommate would go golfing, during the summer almost every day just to get outside and do something. I like watching movies and shows, listen to music. I like driving around, you know, just seeing new things.

NC: If you could sum up your career at Kansas State, how would you describe your overall experience?

JR: My time in college, I loved it. I loved every second of it. I would never go back and change anything of it. But when I first got here I was overweight. So I was struggling a little bit. I leaned on my parents, and they helped me get through that, like that little struggle I had. And then throughout my career, just embracing workouts, practices, the meetings, doing school and then finding time for a little trip with your friends on a weekend like when you're off going to Kansas City or go to Top Golf, just go out and hang out there. Or go back home and see family. During Christmas break, I would fly out to Arizona where some of my family is and visit them and we would go on like a little trip to California and then at the end of my career just basically the same thing, finding time for football, school and friends and family, just balancing that all out. I think towards the end of my career, I got it down really well. I'm just happy with the way I ended my college career.

NC: How have you been attacking the draft process from a training perspective? What kind of regimen are you currently on?

JR: So in Florida, I was training down at X3 in Fort Myers with Jordan Luallen and he got us ready for our stuff like the 40, vert, three-cone, bench all that stuff. So that was the heavy focus. And then we had Eugene Chung, he was a coach for Philly and then the Chiefs, and he did individual work with us. We got on the board a couple of times. So that was pretty much my time in Fort Myers. And then I came back, we did a Pro Day and then after, you know, we have a great strength staff here with Coach Tru and he's been putting us through running workouts and conditioning. We'll do strength training four days a week. So like Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, we'll do all that. So that's what I've been doing ever since the Pro Day and I do that all into the draft just to get ready.

NC: What has the experience been like speaking with NFL teams? Is there anything unique during those conversations that you feel really good about?

JR: Getting interviewed by different scouts, you can kind of tell who's interested by their body language and how they respond. Something that is kind of unique is telling somebody about your hometown and something like that and they have a personal connection with you. There's a scout for the Cowboys and he's been to Hutch, which I mean, is a pretty small town. It's kind of in the middle of nowhere in Kansas. So we talked about Hutch a little bit and, you know, he asked about the restaurants and if they're still there, I said, 'Oh, yeah, you know, I tear of those when I'm back at home' and so that's pretty unique, having that personal connection with somebody.

NC: Have you met with the Chargers at any point?

JR: I did meet with the Chargers at the NFLPA Bowl. They seemed interested in me.

NC: How do you think you’d fit in with the Chargers in what they do on offense?

JR: I feel like anywhere I go because the two offenses I was under were so versatile, that I can fit into any scheme. With Klieman, we ran mid zone, tight zone, gap, man, wide zone, G schemes and then we pass the ball too. And same way with Snyder so I feel like anywhere I can go, I can fit in after I learn the playbook.

NC: What is an NFL team getting by adding you to their football team?

JR: I would say I'm a hard worker. Anything you want me to do, I'll do it to the best of my ability. I'm on time, I'm honest. I'm never late for anything. If you select me, I'll bust my ass for you. Like I said, just work hard as I can and I feel like I'm a strong individual. I feel like I'm smart in football, and then I feel like my hips are pretty good to move around.

