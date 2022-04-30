Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers Select Baylor S JT Woods With No. 79 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers add to their secondary with the No. 79 pick, drafting Baylor safety JT Woods.

The Chargers added Boston College guard Zion Johnson with their first-round pick on Thursday night, and on Day 2 of the draft, they turned to the defensive side of the ball and added Baylor safety JT Woods with the No. 79 overall pick.

By adding Woods to an already versatile defensive back group, the Chargers are getting a player with blazing speed on the backend. Woods recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month.

Woods played primarily the deep part of the field for Baylor's defense. In that role, he recorded eight interceptions over his final two years in the college ranks. 

“I’d say I have pretty good ball skills," Woods said. "I led the nation in interceptions, so I’d say they’re not too bad. They’re OK.”

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) runs with the ball as Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He also saw minimal time in man coverage, matching up primarily against tight ends and was used to defend the slot.

“I predominantly played in the deep end of the field as the free safety in our defense, but I did have a lot of box work, as well — I would drop down and be a flat player," Woods said. "I was able to do a lot of things. A lot of the times I was guarding tight ends, and also guarding slot receivers, so like you said, pretty versatile. But for the most part, I was on the back end of things.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Woods will join Derwin James and Nasir Adderley in part of the team's safety group, but could also be used in a hybrid role with the versatility he has to offer. The AFC West features arguably two of the top tight ends in the NFL with Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Woods could endure a role for the Chargers as a "safety stopper" given his superior coverage ability.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley covets pure athleticism from his defensive backs and Woods fits the billing of that. His 39.5" vertical jump and 128" broad jump during the pre-draft process suggest he has the ability to climb the ladder to bring down contested catches.

Woods said Friday night when speaking with reporters that he hasn't been given any indication what his exact role with the team will be.

“Nothing specific, but I’m sure that we’ll get into all of that stuff really soon here," Woods said in response to what role he'll serve for the Chargers. "Just excited to even have the opportunity to be on the team. A great team in itself, and in a great division, as well, so I’m really excited to get out there.”

