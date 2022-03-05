Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: Risers and Fallers From Day 2
The second day of on-field drills at the NFL Combine is complete. Offensive lineman and running backs went through a variety of drills for NFL teams to assess.
From the 40-yard dash to the 10-yard split and everything in between, clarity was delivered to the forefront of things as future rookies in the NFL were put to the test.
With the Chargers team needs in mind, here’s a breakdown of risers and fallers from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Combine.
Risers
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
If the Chargers opt to find their right tackle of the future in round one of the 2022 NFL Draft, Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is in play. Penning may have played his college career outside of the prominent powerhouse conferences, but his play on the field suggests he's ready to pencil in on day one and start at one of the tackle spots in the NFL.
With last year’s first-round pick Rashawn Slater holding down the left side, Penning would figure to slide into the right tackle spot. Penning saw time at both tackles positions during his time at Northern Iowa, so he does come with versatility.
During Friday's portion of the NFL combine, Penning was a bright spot. He ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.91 seconds, but was later calculated with an official timing of 4.49 seconds. He measured in at 6'7" and 325 pounds, while recording a 9'3" broad jump, sitting in the 87th percentile.
OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
Diesch has steadily risen throughout the NFL Draft circuit, elevating his stock at many showcase events this offseason. The NFL combine was no different. Diesch tested extraordinarily well given his big frame, showing he can carry his weight with no deficiencies.
At 6'7" and 301 pounds, Diesch clocked in with an official 40-yard dash time of 4.89 seconds – the fastest among his group of offensive linemen. According to NFL Research, Diesch recorded the second-fastest time by a player measuring taller than 6'7" and 300-plus pounds at any combine since 2003, only trailing Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan who recorded a 4.87.
With the NFL continuing to transition into such a pass-dominant league, offensive tackles who are slightly leaner but faster on their feet for pass protection purposes, are becoming more attractive players.
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
The Chargers have Austin Ekeler holding down the starting running back duties. He's coming off a season in which he recorded 20 total touchdowns. Therefore, running back isn't the most pressing need given the fact that the Chargers do have a starter in place.
However, a secondary rusher is an avenue the Charger must explore this offseason. They've trotted out a handful of running backs across the last few seasons but none have appeared to stick as consistent contributors.
Hall, a two-year starter at Iowa State, is an option the team could take a long look at in an effort to find a powerful rusher to pair with Ekeler. Hall was ultra-productive in college, finding the end zone 41 times across his final two seasons. At the NFL Combine, Hall posted a 40” vertical and 10’6” broad jump. He put the finishing touches on his day by posting an official time in the 40-yard dash of 4.39 at 217 pounds.
RB James Cook, Georgia
Cook, the brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, showed similar traits to his brother during Friday's NFL Combine workout. Cook didn't light up the stat sheet in college due to a crowded Georgia backfield, but his ability as both a rusher and a pass-catcher, bodes well for his chances to transition into the NFL.
Cook's official number in the 40-yard dash came in at 4.42, a rather impressive figure. He also showed fluidity during the pass-catching drills, making him an intriguing option as a player who can check just about every box from the running back position.
Fallers
OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Faalele measured in at 6'8" and 384 pounds at the NFL Combine. That puts him on par to be the second-heaviest player in NFL history. For that reason, he was expected to put on a show during the bench press portion.
However, it was an underwhelming display, posting 24 reps on the bench press. That put him tied for fifth-worst among the offensive lineman. Given his frame, the anticipation for Faalele was that he was going to pack a punch.
Players that are built to this stature typically rely on strength as they aren't the quickest on their feet. However, Faalele will require some refinement in order to get himself in the best position to succeed at the next level.
OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
Smith was among the underachievers on Friday at the NFL Combine. It was a rough go for him on the bench press, registering 23 reps. That put him in line to post the fourth-lowest among offensive linemen.
Things didn’t get any better for Smith upon taking the field either. He didn’t show much explosion during the on-field portion, recording a broad jump of 8'3" which tied for third-lowest among offensive linemen. His 5.19 unofficial 40-yard dash and 1.80 10-yard split didn’t change the overall complexity of his day either after a shaky outing on the bench press.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.