Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: Risers and Fallers From Day 1

Here's a look at which NFL Draft prospects helped improve their stock, while others did themselves no favors.

The first day of on-field drills at the NFL Combine is complete. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends went through a variety of drills for NFL teams to dissect.

From the 40-yard dash to the gauntlet drill and exact measurables of each player's vertical and broad jump, clarity was delivered to the forefront of things.

Given that the Chargers aren't in the starting quarterback market, I didn’t evaluate their performance in this breakdown of risers and fallers from day one of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Risers

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the combine, Olave's speed was well documented. He figured to run in the mid 4.3s, which in most years would sit towards the top of the class. But he even exceeded that, posting an unofficial time of 4.26. He also showed up big in other drills, tracking the ball extraordinarily well on the receiving end of the quarterbacks' deep passes.

WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (WO32) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thornton did more than anybody at the combine to separate himself. The 40-yard dash is also known as "the moneymaker" drill. He clocked in with an unofficial time of 4.21, which will break the combine record once it becomes official. Teams looking for field-stretching pass-catchers could be taking a long look at what Thornton can provide.

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich (TE05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dulcich is the type of tight end that can go deep down the seam. He isn't the old-school tight end that engages in much work as an in-line blocker, so making sure he tested well – specifically in the 40-yard dash – was crucial. Dulcich posted an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.61, plenty good for his frame and positional group.

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Likely didn’t run the 40-yard dash but his explosiveness was plenty good during the gauntlet drill. He maintained decent speed from sideline to sideline while showing his sure-handed ability with the effortless nature in which he hauled in passes. Likely only dropped one pass during his senior season at Coastal Carolina and his soft mitts were out on display Thursday night.

Fallers

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (WO05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Burks is highly regarded among the best wide receivers in this year’s draft class. When assessing Burks' college tape, his combination of power and speed makes him a mismatch to defend. However, Burks' measurables at the combine didn’t correlate to what was expected. He ran a 4.50 40-yard dash, while posting a vertical jump of 33” and a broad jump of 122”. Burks said Wednesday that he’s met with the Chargers.

TE Curtis Hodges, Arizona State

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges (TE10) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hodges is one of the tallest players at this year’s combine, measuring in at 6'8". While there's intrigue around him due to the large frame he possesses, Hodges ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.83 seconds – the slowest of the 12 tight ends who ran in his group. He also declined to participate in the bench press and wasn’t overly impressive in the one-man sled drill.

WR David Bell, Purdue

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue wide receiver David Bell (WO03) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A player whose game film remained in question, it was critical for Bell to test well. Instead, he was relatively underwhelming. Bell ran an unofficial time of 4.62 – a result that teams will dissect as the draft inches closer. Initially thought of as an early second-round pick, Bell needs to improve his testing numbers as his college pro day.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.