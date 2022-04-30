Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft Live Tracker: Day 3

Follow along for the latest updates about the Chargers' final day of the NFL Draft.

LAS VEGAS – This is the Los Angeles Chargers live tracker for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. I will be making updates frequently throughout the day with information and notes about the Chargers' draft.

2:08 pm (Sixth-Round Pick): With the 214th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers select Wake Forest CB Ja’Sir Taylor.

Taylor accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game during the pre-draft process and was a standout at the showcase event, being named practice player of the week.

Taylor didn't receive an invite to the NFL Combine, but posted promising numbers at his Wake Forest Pro Day. He recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 1.54-second 10-yard split. Taylor also flashed his athleticism by registering a 37-inch vertical jump, 10’5″ in the broad jump and a 6.84 three-cone drill. He measured in at 5’11” and 188 pounds, while also completing 12 reps on the bench press.

At Wake Forest, Taylor recorded two interceptions in each of his final three seasons. In totality across his collegiate career, Taylor logged 184 tackles, six interceptions, 24 pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

1:20 pm (Sixth-Round Pick): With the 195th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers select Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer.

Jamaree Salyer has registered snaps at each spot across the offensive line throughout his career at Georgia. Last season, he made 11 starts at left tackle.

The Chargers could use Salyer as a developmental tackle or use him as a potential swing guard in the near future, putting his versatility to the test.

11:42 am (Fifth-Round Pick): With the 160th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers select UCLA DL Otito Ogbonnia.

Ogbonnia is a huge body with the potential to anchor the middle part of the defensive line with his 324-pound frame and 34 3/8-inch arms. He was a standout at the Senior Bowl during the one-on-one portion of drills. His size and length suggest he'll be able to translate his stout efforts against the run from UCLA and carry that over into the pro level.

Ogbonnia was a four-year contributor at UCLA, appearing in 43 games and was a shot put standout in 2018-19.

Ogbonnia is the third player the Chargers have drafted across their first four picks that were participants in the Senior Bowl.

The Chargers added two starting-caliber players in free agency with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson coming aboard. But they needed to add depth at the position and Ogbonnia is that piece to the puzzle.

10:03 am (Fourth-Round Pick): With the 123rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers select Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller.

This marks the third consecutive draft in which the Chargers have taken a running back in the draft with Joshua Kelley taken in 2020 and Larry Rountree III in 2021.

Spiller recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Texas A&M, while averaging over five yards per carry. He's also a healthy contributor in the receiving game, having averaged 7.9 yards per reception over his college career, hauling in 74 catches. Spiller recorded 100 forced missed tackles across his final two seasons at Texas A&M, per PFF.

Spiller figures to compete for the second running back spot in training camp.

9:18 am (Trade): The Chargers have traded a pair of seventh rounds picks (No. 254 and No. 255) to the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Chargers now have six picks today.

9:00 am: Chargers draft picks today:

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: No. 160

Round 6: No. 195

Round 6: No. 214 (comp pick)

Round 6: No. 236

Round 7: No. 254 (comp pick)

Round 7: No. 255 (comp pick)

Round 7: No. 260 (comp pick)

