5 Takeaways From the Chargers' 2022 NFL Draft

With eight picks made, how did the Chargers do in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Chargers completed their 2022 draft class by making eight total selections, including six on the final day of the draft. They added four players on offense and four players on defense.

Chargers 2022 draft class:

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

JT Woods, S, Baylor

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest

Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss

Zander Horvath, FB, Purdue

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Chargers continue to invest top draft capital in protecting Justin Herbert

Last year the Chargers hit a home run with the first-round pick of left tackle Rashawn Slater, earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie. This year, they went with a similar approach, drafting Boston College guard Zion Johnson.

The Chargers had a need at right guard, and the selection of Johnson just further enhances the protection that Herbert will receive from his protectors upfront. Johnson was the consensus best guard in the draft and the Chargers were able to sit patiently at pick No. 17 and get their guy. The Chargers also circled back in the sixth round, selecting Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer – a versatile player who's registered snaps at each spot across the offensive line throughout his career at Georgia.

Herbert was sacked 31 times last season, and with the Chargers showing they’re prioritizing his protection by using premier draft capital on Day 1 of the draft in consecutive years, it shows the longterm vision of general manager Tom Telesco, ensuring his quarterback of the future stays upright. Taking an offensive lineman over one of the speedy wide receivers or coveted cornerbacks isn't the flashiest pick, but it's the correct plan of attack for the purpose of keeping Herbert available.

2. Chargers continue to stockpile defensive backs

It's well documented how much Brandon Staley likes his uber-athletic defensive backs. He said at the NFL Combine that they'll be upgrading that area of the roster this offseason. The Chargers then signed the top free agent cornerback on the market in J.C. Jackson.

But they weren't done there. The Chargers drafted three defensive backs over the three-day draft, including Baylor safety JT Woods in the third round. Woods is a versatile defender that can play the deep part of the field, while also matching up in man coverage against tight ends. He was one of the fastest secondary players in this year's draft, recording a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month.

The Chargers also added Wake Forest cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor and Ole Miss cornerback Deane Leonard on Day 3 of the draft – two players that will likely offer depth early on while contributing to the team's special teams unit immediately.

3. Chargers add a compliment to Austin Ekeler on Day 3 of the draft

The Chargers keep swinging on running backs on Day 3 of the draft. Two years ago they took Joshua Kelley and last year selecting Larry Rountree III. They did it again, drafting Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round.

Spiller has the biggest upside of them all coming out of college. He's been the Aggies' bell-cow rusher since his true freshman season, pounding the rock in between the tackles and bouncing it to the outside. He has a stout frame at 6-feet tall and 217 pounds, exhibiting the ability to run through defenders. Spiller recorded 100 forced missed tackles across his final two seasons at Texas A&M, per PFF.

Surely Austin Ekeler will continue to be the Chargers' feature back. But he needed a compliment to help lift some of the load off his shoulders. Ekeler was brilliant last season, recording over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns. But in order to keep him healthy for the big picture approach, that type of workload isn’t nearly sustainable enough to repeat that year-after-year while remaining available.

4. Chargers punt on the idea of adding a wide receiver in the draft

The Chargers were linked to speedy wide receivers all throughout the draft process. While they have one of the better one-two punches in the league with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, adding a third pass-catcher that specializes in stretching the field vertically was an intriguing dynamic for the Chargers to add.

Ultimately, they opted to not jump at a wide receiver despite the draft class of pass-catchers being particularly deep. Not to mention that the speed variety among this year's prospects was unlike any other year, as noted at the NFL Combine when registering 40-yard dash times.

The Chargers did, however, add Oregon State wide receiver Trevon Bradford as an undrafted free agent. Bradford is 6-feet tall and 185 pounds. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at his pro day.

5. Chargers don't add any depth at edge rusher

In addition to the Chargers not adding a wide receiver, completing the draft without an edge rusher was a notable surprise. The Chargers have two bonafide edge rushers in Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, but behind them on the depth chart includes limited depth.

An early selection of an edge rusher was never on the table. But with the large quantity of Day 3 picks they had to close out the draft, not taking an edge rusher for depth purposes was quite shocking.

Instead, the Chargers could roll with Chris Rumph III as their rotational pass rusher. But also, dipping back into the free agency pool remains another possibility.

