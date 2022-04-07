Chris Olave vs. Jameson Williams: Who is Better For Justin Herbert's Skill Set?

The Chargers could use one more game-changer at wide receiver, so which of these prospects fit the bill?

In 2022, the AFC West is a gauntlet of offseason acquisitions. From the Broncos trading to get Russell Wilson to the Raiders trading for Davante Adams, the division by itself has spared no expense when it comes to surprises.

The Chargers have also been aggressive in improving their roster, but much of the hype was already built in stone after quarterback Justin Herbert established himself as a superstar in 2021. There Herbert was pulling off deep passing heroics not many other quarterbacks could attempt, let alone make.

Even as their third-year starter arguably continues to innovate deep passing and in the aftermath of extending contested-catch specialist Mike Williams to a three-year deal, the Chargers could still use a young receiving prospect to push an already intimidating passing offense over the top. With the six-time defending AFC West Champion Chiefs rebuilding the receiving corps in the wake of the Tyreek Hill trade to Miami, now is the opportunity to strike while the window is open.

I've found that two receivers are frequently mocked to the Chargers: Ohio State's Chris Olave and Alabama's Jameson Williams. Whether or not you agree, Tom Telesco should press send and draft a receiver with the 17th overall pick. Let's take a look at two of this year's top receiving prospects to not only perhaps come away with on draft day, but which option is the better fit for Herbert's skill set?

First up is Olave. In 38 games with the Buckeyes, he caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns, and was a First Team All-Big Ten member in his last two collegiate seasons. In 2021, Olave hauled in 65 catches for 936 yards, 13 touchdowns and 14.4 yards per reception.

Olave runs a 4.39 40-time, and it often shows on his routes.

Here, Olave shows impressive attention to detail in his route, using a slow, hesitant glide off the line of scrimmage before using a great head fake and push off his left foot while wiping off press technique. He has enough of a step ahead on the skinny post route to make this a friendlier throw for quarterback C.J. Stroud. While Stroud overshoots his guy, the ability to separate against press coverage is apparent.

Olave backs up great route running technique with a versatile route tree. He can run the simplest of go routes down the sideline vertically, shallow crossers that bring the days of Tyrell Williams to mind, intermediate outs, deep posts, deep skinny posts, etc. Regardless of which one he runs, he excels in creating separation.

Take this route for example. It's a go route, and as before it's the nuance that gets Olave a step ahead of the corner. With a patient hop, he pushes off his left foot before his right foot sets on the ground, setting himself up outside. When his right foot comes down, notice how it's used to set up a stop n' go. As it appears the corner has him contained, Olave uses his footwork to stutter and turn on the acceleration.

The pass is slightly underthrown but is on Olave's back shoulder, and he not only shows excellent concentration on the 50/50 catch, but also shows enough spatial awareness to keep both of his heels in bounds for the score.

Olave's speed allowed him to break open many chunk plays throughout his collegiate career, such as this tiptoe touchdown against Minnesota last year. One valid criticism is that he isn't quite as "tough" taking contact as some of his peers and doesn't shed off tacklers quite well, but considering his high-quality level of route running, this isn't a severe flaw, even if it's something he'll need to work on.

Even as teammate Garrett Wilson takes a ton of hype, I really enjoyed watching Chris Olave's tape. In a way, he reminds me of a younger, faster (especially faster) Keenan Allen with his patient route running and expertise against press. As the current Allen enters his age 30 season, teaming him, Mike Williams, and friends up with Olave would give the Chargers an enticing receiving corps for the 2022 season and beyond.

Next, let's take a look at Williams from the Crimson Tide. For his career, he put up 1,838 yards in 25 games for 18 touchdowns and 19.6 yards per reception. The majority of Williams' production came from his All-American 2021 season, where he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards, 15 touchdowns and an absurd 19.9 yards per reception, piecing together an unforgettable season that landed him First Team All-SEC and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year Award. (Hey, the Chargers could use that!)

Williams was a one-year wonder that took off with the Crimson Tide after getting little playing time at Ohio State. Combine his limited resume and ACL tear in January and you might think this is a cautionary tale to pass on a Alabama prospect for a change.

I'm here to tell you that's not the case at all.

Williams' 2021 season came without previous seasons of established success, but there's a reason it catapulted his stock. Olave presents the safer option with his two healthy knees, but Williams presents the more dynamic, game-changing skill set.

Above we can see debatably the prospect's most memorable play. It's a vertical go route with a twitch quick push off at the line of scrimmage to get inside leverage. This is then followed by a sudden stop where Williams sells a curl route before continuing the go route.

Williams' execution to this point is already phenomenal, but what makes it even nastier is his acceleration as he leaves the corner in a different area code. While he never ran an official 40-dash due to his ACL tear, you don't need measurables to quantify just how blazing fast Williams gets after turning on the jets for this touchdown.

Olave and Williams have similar height and weight, plus similar arm length and hand size, yet when watching the two, I noticed it's Williams who plays just a bit stronger. Off the smooth slant route here, he uses his wingspan to haul in a high pass while collecting several yards after the catch. This brings me to my next point; Williams' ability to generate yards after the catch.

Whereas Olave's encountered criticism for his ability to shed off tacklers, that hasn't been an issue for Williams, who always seems to get extra yards after getting hit. Maybe it's because he runs at a great pad level that allows him to absorb many blows on his way to producing in space.

I can say Olave is a better blocking receiver than Williams without hesitation, but if I'm the Chargers, I'm taking a shot on Williams to help further unlock Herbert's skill set. In a way he reminds me of a young DeSean Jackson with his home run hitting vertical ability and sequence breaking acceleration that makes him look like he's playing an entirely different game than the rest.

Williams is not limited to excelling as a deep threat, as he's been outstanding underneath and can threaten the intermediate length of the field as well with an equally intriguing attention to detail in his route running to Olave. His top speed is able to go from 0 to 100 in a flash, and I'm willing to risk a year where he rehabs and shakes off the rust at NFL speeds to help Herbert's long term skill set.

Olave is a high-quality all-around prospect that can run whatever route you tell him to, but if I had to choose a receiver that suites Herbert the most, I'm rolling with Williams. He has the over-the-top home run ability to break a passing game wide open, and with the continued evolution of modern medicine, he's reportedly ahead of schedule rehabbing his ACL.

When the Bengals took a high risk, high reward scenario by drafting Ja'Marr Chase over a lineman in the first round, they were immediately rewarded with one of the greatest rookie receivers in NFL history, a player that launched the Bengals into the Super Bowl by cooking up one of the league's top offenses. As the AFC West continues to be a stronghold, the Chargers should do the very same with the kind of star potential Williams brings.

So I would much prefer Williams at pick No. 17, but if both are available, rest assured that the Chargers are getting a big boost to their receiving corps by selecting either one of these two highly coveted prospects.

