NFL Draft

Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft Live Tracker: Day 3

Follow along for the latest updates about the Chargers' final day of the NFL Draft.

LAS VEGAS – This is the Los Angeles Chargers live tracker for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. I will be making updates frequently throughout the day with information and notes about the Chargers' draft.

10:03 am: With the 123rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers select Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller.

This marks the third consecutive draft in which the Chargers have taken a running back in the draft with Joshua Kelley taken in 2020 and Larry Rountree III in 2021.

Spiller recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Texas A&M, while averaging over five yards per carry. He's also a healthy contributor in the receiving game, having averaged 7.9 yards per reception over his college career, hauling in 74 catches. Spiller recorded 100 forced missed tackles across his final two seasons at Texas A&M, per PFF.

Spiller figures to compete for the second running back spot in training camp.

9:18 am: The Chargers have traded a pair of seventh rounds picks (No. 254 and No. 255) to the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Chargers now have six picks today.

9:00 am: Chargers draft picks today: 

  • Round 4: No. 123 
  • Round 5: No. 160 
  • Round 6: No. 195 
  • Round 6: No. 214 (comp pick) 
  • Round 6: No. 236 
  • Round 7: No. 254 (comp pick) 
  • Round 7: No. 255 (comp pick) 
  • Round 7: No. 260 (comp pick)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

