NFL Draft

Tom Telesco Talks Offensive Line at Pre-Draft Press Conference: What Factors Are at Play?

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco talks about the offensive line ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Rashawn Slater in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it proved they were prioritizing the health and protection of quarterback Justin Herbert. As they prepare to make the No. 17 overall pick in this year's draft, the Chargers could take a similar strategy.

Slater turned in a spectacular rookie season, earning a Pro Bowl nod. He's here for the long haul to protect Justin Herbert’s blindside for the foreseeable future. But the right side of the offensive line sits in question. 

Bryan Bulaga was injured for nearly the entire 2021 season, and the Chargers elected to release the 33-year-old tackle this offseason. Storm Norton operated as the Chargers right tackle in his absence last year and allowed nine sacks, tied for the second-most in the NFL, according to PFF.

On Monday, general manager Tom Telesco spoke about addressing the right side of the offensive line during his pre-draft press conference.

“We’ll just kind of see how it plays out," Telesco said. "You never know how it's going to go. A little bit like free agency, you can only bring in what's going to be available – same thing with the draft, you can only draft what's available. We certainly aren’t going to force anything. We have different plans in-house, different plans looking forward if it wasn’t from in-house. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chargers were to upgrade their offensive line in the first-round, some potential targets include: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning,  Boston College OG Zion Johnson, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green or Tulsa's OG Tyler Smith.

There's a decent amount of options also available to target on Day 2 of the draft, but as the Chargers sit without a second-round pick after sending the selection to the Bears in part of the Khalil Mack trade, they'd be playing the waiting game until the third-round to get their guy.

Opinions on these first-round offensive linemen highlighted above have varied all across the board throughout the pre-draft process. Despite overwhelming success with last year's first-round pick in Slater, Telesco acknowledges there isn't ever an overwhelming majority for a selection.

“There are a lot of opinions involved," Telesco said. "You never have anybody with the exact same opinion of players. It's more art than science, when it comes down to it. We use a lot of data to try and cross-check our eyes, but in the end, it's kind of an art as you put this together. You have to weigh that, but even with Rashawn (Slater), it wasn't like he was a slam dunk guy. There are no slam dunk players in the draft; there hasn’t been.”

Should the Chargers take another offensive tackle prospect with their first pick, it's probably far-fetched to expect them to step in and produce to the same caliber that Slater did right away. Slater is more of an outlier versus the norm. You can't expect a rookie to produce at a Pro Bowl level each year.

Telesco also spoke on behalf of taking a prospect who played left tackle in college and moving them to the right side, discussing the factors that go into the transition.

“If there's a player that has only played one position in college, can he make that transition that he may play for us?'' Telesco said. “Most guys can, but it's not certainly something that we just don’t gloss over to say, ‘We’ll just flip this guy from left to right' and let it roll. We do have a lot of discussions on that.”

The Chargers could run into that question this year. While the team's need sits at right tackle, Penning for example, played most of his games on the left side with just minimal looks at right tackle.

As Telesco detailed, those are discussions to be had, projecting whether or not the scouting staff sees the player being able to transition to the opposite side than what they’re accustomed to playing.

