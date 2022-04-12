Roundtable: Who Should the Chargers Select With the No. 17 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The staff at Charger Report reveals their ideal prospects for the Chargers' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chargers have done a solid job this offseason of filling a handful of team needs, propelling them with the ability to take the best player available come draft day instead of reaching for a player to fill a pressing need.

Currently, their largest hole on the roster sits at right tackle. But that doesn't necessarily mean they’re locked into that position with their first-round pick. They still have a little bit of cash left to dip back into free agency and sign presumably sign a veteran. Also, Strom Norton, who stepped into a starting role last season following Bryan Bulaga's injury, is back on the roster and could carve out a role if need be.

So that presents the question: Who should the Chargers select with the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The staff of Sports Illustrated's Charger Report reveals which prospect they believe makes the most sense with the No. 17 overall pick.

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: Selecting an offensive tackle in the first round for the second consecutive year isn't the flashy pick. But it’s a move that – if they hit on – sets the franchise up with two cornerstone tackles to protect their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Penning didn't face top-tier competition during his time at Northern Iowa. However, in accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, Penning answered any doubts about whether or not he can hold up against NFL pass-rushers. He plays with a degree of nastiness, playing up to the whistle against his opposition. Penning's strong frame suits him well to last longterm along the edge. Penning has been labeled a middle of the first-round pick and being able to pair him with last year's selection of Rashawn Slater would be a home run addition.

Johnny Kinsley, Writer

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: A right tackle at No. 17 would be a great move, as the right side of the offensive line was the major weak link in the Chargers’ offense in 2021. So why is it I’m mocking a wide receiver with this pick? It’s admittedly a risky maneuver, but if you look at the design of the Bengals last year, they took a huge risk themselves by selecting Ja’Marr Chase with the fourth overall pick over a lineman. That ended up paying off, as Chase was an immediate home run, helping catapult the franchise to the Super Bowl.

With the Chargers all in on Justin Herbert’s rookie contract, they have solid weapons at the moment, but one more vertical playmaker could really set this explosive offense over the top in a stronghold AFC West. That’s exactly what Jameson Williams can grant. He’s reportedly ahead of schedule rehabbing from his ACL tear, and he offers a game-changing skill set to any level of the field thanks to his outrageous speed and tackle-shedding ability. He would be the perfect receiver for Herbert’s skill set.

MJ Hurley, Writer

Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after making a tackle against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Pick: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

Analysis: Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco have both emphasized the need to bolster their defense. While adding weapons for a young quarterback is critical, stopping Patrick Mahomes and the AFC is important as well for the Chargers' chances of making a deep ruin. The versatility and dominance that Davis would bring to the Los Angeles' defense would give Staley flexibility in 2022.

Davis tested extraordinarily well at the NFL Combine. After running a 4.78 40-yard dash, Davis has shot up draft boards. The Chargers have already added Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in free agency but adding another big body in the middle of their defensive line of Davis' stature, would solidify their efforts in stopping the run, making last season's weakness a possible strength.

Connor O'Brien

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in the touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: While taking a tackle could provide protection for Justin Herbert, the Chargers have a chance to add an elite playmaker. Olave, who earned first team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021, would give the Chargers one of the most explosive receiving trios in the league.

Olave is one of — if not the best — route runners in this year’s draft class. His route running ability, combined with his explosive speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) makes him a threat at all three levels. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, the Chargers have two of the better duos. But adding Olave would give the Chargers the speed threat they need to stretch the field vertically.

Receiver needy teams like the Eagles, Browns and Jets all pick in front of the Chargers. But, with a deep receiver class, I believe Olave will be avaliable for the Chargers at pick No. 17.

