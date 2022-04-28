Skip to main content
NFL Draft

What Are the Sportsbooks Saying About the Chargers' First Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Which prospects are the sportsbooks suggesting are in play for the Chargers' first pick?

LAS VEGAS – Mock draft after mock draft has been completed. For months now, the Chargers have been pegged with a handful of different routes they can go with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will they go offensive lineman to solidify the right side of their front wall to further protect quarterback Justin Herbert? Will they add a cornerback to join the recently signed J.C. Jackson? How about a defensive lineman to join Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa? Or will the Chargers feel tempted to jump at one of the top wide receivers to add another prolific weapon to their skill player group? 

There are a lot of options on the table. The Chargers' aggressiveness in free agency has guided them to where they are today – with flexibility in how they can approach their gameplan for making the first-round pick.

With a multitude of avenues at the Chargers' disposal, what are the sportsbooks suggesting they do with their first pick?

Betting kiosks at Belterra Casino Resort. Belterra Fanduel Sportsbook 14

At FanDuel Sportsbook, offensive lineman is pegged to be the first position drafted by the Chargers – presumably at No. 17 overall unless they move out of that selection.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here are the odds on the Chargers' first position drafted:

  • Offensive Lineman (+125)
  • Cornerback (+250)
  • Defensive Lineman (+380)
  • Wide Receiver (+430)
  • Safety (+650)
  • Linebacker (+1100)

Among players with over/under totals at FanDuel Sportsbook in the ballpark of the Chargers' No. 17 overall pick include the following prospects:

  • Ohio State WR Chris Olave (O/U 16.5)
  • Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning (O/U 16.5)
  • Washington CB Trent McDuffie (O/U 16.5)
  • Utah LB Devin Lloyd (O/U 19.5)

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; to the Los Angeles Chargers fans prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

By Nicholas Cothrel4 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after making a tackle against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Draft

Is Jordan Davis The Right Pick At No. 17 For The Chargers?

By Johnny Kinsley5 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Tom Telesco Talks Offensive Line at Pre-Draft Press Conference: What Factors Are at Play?

By Connor O'BrienApr 27, 2022
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; to the Los Angeles Chargers fans prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

SI Team Publisher Mock Draft 2022

By Nicholas CothrelApr 27, 2022
Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco attends the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Without a Clearcut No. 3 Edge Rusher, When Should the Chargers Target the Position in the Draft?

By Nicholas CothrelApr 26, 2022
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Remain Undecided on Jerry Tillery's Fifth-Year Option

By Nicholas CothrelApr 26, 2022
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

By Nicholas CothrelApr 26, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kenneth Murray's Timetable for Return Sits in Question Following Offseason Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas CothrelApr 25, 2022