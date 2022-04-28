What Are the Sportsbooks Saying About the Chargers' First Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Which prospects are the sportsbooks suggesting are in play for the Chargers' first pick?

LAS VEGAS – Mock draft after mock draft has been completed. For months now, the Chargers have been pegged with a handful of different routes they can go with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will they go offensive lineman to solidify the right side of their front wall to further protect quarterback Justin Herbert? Will they add a cornerback to join the recently signed J.C. Jackson? How about a defensive lineman to join Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa? Or will the Chargers feel tempted to jump at one of the top wide receivers to add another prolific weapon to their skill player group?

There are a lot of options on the table. The Chargers' aggressiveness in free agency has guided them to where they are today – with flexibility in how they can approach their gameplan for making the first-round pick.

With a multitude of avenues at the Chargers' disposal, what are the sportsbooks suggesting they do with their first pick?

At FanDuel Sportsbook, offensive lineman is pegged to be the first position drafted by the Chargers – presumably at No. 17 overall unless they move out of that selection.

Here are the odds on the Chargers' first position drafted:

Offensive Lineman (+125)

Cornerback (+250)

Defensive Lineman (+380)

Wide Receiver (+430)

Safety (+650)

Linebacker (+1100)

Among players with over/under totals at FanDuel Sportsbook in the ballpark of the Chargers' No. 17 overall pick include the following prospects:

Ohio State WR Chris Olave (O/U 16.5)

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning (O/U 16.5)

Washington CB Trent McDuffie (O/U 16.5)

Utah LB Devin Lloyd (O/U 19.5)

