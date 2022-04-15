Examining First Round Trade-Back Partners for the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers have done a quality job in free agency to position themselves with the ability to take the best player available instead of over-drafting a player to fulfill a position of need.

That also means they can be flexible in the first round. While the Chargers sit at pick No. 17, they could be a team in prime position to trade-back, while netting additional draft picks on Day 2 or 3 of the draft.

In part of the Chargers' offseason trade to acquire pass-rusher Khalil Mack, they sent their 2022 second-round pick to the Bears. If Los Angeles is looking for a way to recoup that pick, moving down in the first round with a team looking to trade up, could be a draft strategy they use to get that second-rounder back in return.

Apr 22, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at a press conference prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Dallas reporters this week that he's willing to trade up in the upcoming draft.

"I would trade up this draft – and just going in as much as you can say about it, until you see what's there and who's on the other end of the line," Jones said. "But I would trade up, since we're down as low as we are in the first two or three rounds, if we had a chance to and somebody that we had really coveted was sitting at the bottom ... and we were able to trade up and get him."

The Cowboys hold the No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft. In this case, the Chargers could move back seven spots and gather additional draft selections. Given that the Chargers are currently slated to sit the entire second round without making a selection, this could be a trade-back partner L.A. looks to make a deal with.

Another aspect that could play into the Chargers' favor is that in this year's draft, quarterback prospects such as Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder, are projected to be mid-round picks on Day 1. That could mean that teams in the bottom third of the first round could be working the phones to move up and the Chargers happen to sit in that sweet spot at pick No. 17.

The Steelers are a team that sits behind the Chargers in the draft order at pick No. 20. Pittsburgh reportedly has attended many of the Pro Days for the top quarterback prospects and could look to move up a few spots to presumably leap the Eagles and Saints' second picks in round one.

The Chargers currently sit with 10 total selections after receiving their compensatory picks. But they’re on the clock just twice over the first two days of the draft.

I think the Chargers will listen to possible trade-back offers to get two cracks at it across the first two rounds. But taking the best player available at pick No. 17 wouldn’t be the worse thing either, getting an immediate impact player in the middle of round one.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.