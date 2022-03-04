3 Draft Prospects to be on the Chargers Radar if Mike Williams Departs

Which wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft should the Chargers pursue if Mike Williams walks out the door?

The Chargers are expected to dive deep into the market of adding defensive players this offseason in an effort to overhaul last year’s unit which allowed the third-most points per game (27).

While the Chargers' $56.3 million in cap space sets them up nicely for what assets they can bring aboard, general manager Tom Telesco said at his NFL Combine media availability on Tuesday that they won't drift away from ensuring the offense remains a top unit in the league.

“It’s not rocket science, we got to protect the quarterback and make sure there’s enough weapons and that’s what we’re gonna do this offseason," Telesco said. "The focus can’t just be on one side of the ball — it’s got to be on both. I want to make sure on offense we don’t take a step back.”

The first step in keeping the offense afloat hinges on the future of wide receiver Mike Williams. He's a pending free agent, who will presumably attract a hefty payday. Williams is also a franchise tag candidate if the Chargers can't come to grips on a new contract and don’t want him walking out the door.

But all things considered, the 2022 NFL Draft is rich among pass-catchers who are set to burst onto the scene this upcoming season. If Williams departs to go elsewhere, the Chargers could rely on the draft to replace his services, while spending their cap space on defense to sure up that side of the ball.

Here are three draft prospects to be on the Chargers' radar if Williams isn’t back for the 2022 season.

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Olave would've been a player selected at the end of round one had he left college last year. Instead, he returned to Ohio State and posted an even more impressive season, logging 65 grabs for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes.

What separates Olave is his crisp route running combined with his high-end speed. The Chargers could use a player to stretch the field vertically and Olave provides that dimension. But he's not just a speed threat, which is what makes him so intriguing. In College, Olave ran the full route tree and that will be no different once he makes his mark in the NFL.

After clocking in at the 40-yard dash with an unofficial time of 4.26 seconds, the final results came in with Olave posting a time of 4.39 seconds. He's plenty fast to give the Chargers a weapon that can be on the receiving end of Justin Herbert's long ball.

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansa wide receiver Treylon Burks talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Burks is a different type of receiver than Olave. His skillset resembles some form of Deebo Samuel or AJ Brown. While Burks isn’t a burner, he's fast enough and has the play strength to be considered the best among this year's draft class.

Every NFL team is looking for the next Samuel for versatility purposes or a field-stretcher like Tyreek Hill. Burks' college tape showed flashes of Samuel's capabilities with his do-it-all playmaking approach.

On Thursday, he didn't test out at the combine as many had initially anticipated. Specifically in the 40-yard dash where Burks posted an unofficial time of 4.50 seconds. But as it pertains to the Chargers, that may have done them a favor as he could fall into their lap on draft day if teams look too much into his combine performance.

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Williams didn’t participate in drills at the NFL Combine because of a torn ACL that he suffered in Alabama's national championship loss to Georgia. But he's there in Indianapolis to meet with teams.

Certainly, there's risk involved when considering a player who’s coming off a notable injury. His medical check will determine if some teams take him off their board entirely. But Williams said Wednesday that he's ahead of schedule.

"I was hearing five to seven months, but I'm hearing I'm ahead of schedule," Williams said. "I'm six weeks out of surgery right now. I've been walking without the brace for two weeks, without the crutch for three weeks. Hopefully, things keep going on this track, and I'll be back as soon as possible."

Williams would’ve been in discussion as the top wide receiver taken in the draft had he not suffered a blow to the knee. He's as explosive as they come and would instantly take the top off the Chargers offense with his game-changing speed, which he consistently torched the SEC with last season.

