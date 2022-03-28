Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Mid-Free Agency Edition

With NFL free agency two weeks in from the negotiating window getting things underway, here's a look at our Chargers mock draft 2.0.

NFL free agency is now two weeks into negotiations, meaning the positions each team is likely to pursue in the draft are becoming more apparent.

Taking into consideration the evaluations from the NFL scouting evaluation circuit and what teams have done in free agency, here's a look at my Chargers' 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. In order to aim for accuracy in where each player is slotted to be selected, I used The Draft Network's mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 17: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no disputing that the Chargers' most pressing need is at right tackle. But it’s also worth noting that all the first-round options to fill the void could all be off the board when they’re due up on the clock at pick 17. That's what happened in this instance, as the consensus top four tackle options, including Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross and Trevor Penning had all already been selected.

Instead of reaching for a right tackle option that isn’t worthy of a first-round selection, I opted to go with Olave – a speed threat who can run the full route tree. Adding a highly touted pass-catcher to the mix in Olave would presumably give the Chargers one of the better wide receiver trios in the NFL. The AFC West has stockpiled talent this offseason and based on the Chargers' divisional foes in how their rosters are constructed, it's no secret that points will be at the large variety, and adding a do-it-all playmaker with Olave helps put Los Angeles over the hump. Olave's 4.29 40-yard dash would bring a speed element that the receiving core is looking to gain in an effort to stretch the field with a more prominent vertical attack.

Round 3, Pick 79: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Abraham Lucas of Washington State (72) blocks National defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

There's still a chance the Chargers add a veteran right tackle in free agency but the options are becoming few and far between. As stated earlier, the Chargers struck out in this mock draft on Cross or Penning falling to them in round one. With no second-round pick due to that selection being sent to Chicago in the Khalil Mack trade, the Chargers are tasked with waiting until the third-round to solve their right tackle crisis.

At this point in the draft, the players being selected have starting upside but are more of a project than a bonafide day one starter. With pick 79, I mocked Lucus, the Washington State standout to be the man in charge for filling the Chargers' need on the right side. At 6'6" and 315 pounds, Lucus is extremely athletic for his size. He's shown the ability to have good body control and range for engaging with his opposition off the edge. He isn’t one to get beat by speed rushers but will require some level of refinement when attempting to anchor against the run.

Round 4, Pick 123: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) stiff arms Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Myjai Sanders (21) on a carry in the second quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021

The Chargers' duo off the edge featuring Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack is one of the more feared pairings in the NFL. But the Chargers' rotational pass-rusher or third option on the roster, took a hit when Kyler Fackrell departed to Las Vegas in free agency. Chris Rumph currently sits next in the pecking order but with just one NFL sack recorded throughout his young NFL career, the Chargers could look to add depth to this area of their roster.

Sanders, out of Cincinnati, is one of the better mid-round value picks in the draft. He capped off his college career earning First-Team All-AAC honors for the second-consecutive season. He earned an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl where he put his quick get-off to the test against college football's best crop of seniors. In 2020, Sanders was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation's best defensive player. Sanders took a minor step back last year from his seven-sack campaign during his junior season but nonetheless, his 41 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble were all career highs in his final season. Sanders has the athletism that allows him to get around the edge in a fast manner. He's most known for his quick first-step which has propelled him into the backfield on a consistent basis throughout his career at Cincinnati.

Round 5, Pick 160: Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones (0) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The new addition of J.C. Jackson has made cornerback one of the strong points on the roster versus a position of need like the Chargers began the offseason with. Factoring in Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. who figure to patrol the two outside cornerback spots and nickelback, drafting a cornerback at this point in the draft is to help stabilize the position for depth purposes.

The selection of Jones out of Arizona State is a low-risk, high reward pick. Jones entered the college ranks as a 5-star recruit and hit the ground running, serving a starting role at USC where he logged four interceptions as a true freshman. After having to transfer for off-the-field issues, Jones landed at ASU, starting for the Sun Devils' secondary across his final three seasons. Jones is slightly undersized but has proven to be an effective man-cover cornerback. His fluidity and change of direction skills combined with his ability to make plays with the ball in the air bode well for Jones' chances of being able to carve out a role to some capacity at some point during his NFL career. He registered 10 interceptions in four seasons during his time at USC and ASU.

Round 6, Pick 195: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Nov 27, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler is coming off a season for the ages. The Chargers are in good hands with Ekeler holding down the fort at running back, coming off a 20 touchdown season. But the position needs more from the reserves behind Ekeler.

The Michigan product, Haskins, handled the lead back duties for the Wolverines last season, recording 270 carries for 1,327 yards and a program-record 20 touchdowns. He was named an All-Big Ten selection. The Chargers could use a thumper at running back and Haskins would provide that aspect at 6'2" and 228 pounds. His physical approach and strong base has propelled him to fight through tacklers and while he's on the larger side among ball carries, Haskins still has enough juice in the open field to break away from defenders in the second level. He's also highly capable of contributing as a pass-blocker, allowing him to remain on the field for all three downs if need be.

Round 6, Pick 214: Josh Ross, LB, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross (12) tackles Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) during the second half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Kyzir White, the Chargers' leading tackler last season, left in free agency to join the Eagles. That leaves Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray as the team's starting linebackers when they’re in their nickel defense. But when resorting to their base personnel, Amen Ogbongbemiga or Nick Niemann figure to step into one of the starting spots. Therefore, inside linebacker is an area the Chargers could look to add to in free agency and in the draft.

Ross, a staple along the Michigan defense who led the team with 106 tackles in 2021, showed he has a knack for consistently being around the ball. He was voted twice a team captain in back-to-back seasons. Ross is an experienced player who plays with a presence in run support, offering a tone-setting thumb to ball carriers. He gives off an old-school feel with his heat-seeking missile tendencies to close gaps. But his efforts when dropping back in coverage still have a ways to go in refining his game. Nonetheless, Ross can shed blocks and be a force on running downs early on in his career.

Round 7, Pick 236: Nick Ford, IOL, Utah

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Nick Ford (55) looks to block in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

With Oday Aboushi and Michael Schofield both hitting free agency this offseason, the Chargers have a need at right guard. They have yet to sign anyone in free agency to fill this hole on the roster but many options still remain available. Assuming they sign a replacement or bring back one of these two options, the Chargers are still in the market to add depth at the position.

Ford, out of Utah, is a versatile option with experience all across the offensive line. He's started at left tackle (1), left guard (9), center (15), right guard (13) and right tackle (2). He's more suited to play along one of the interior spots but does offer position versatility. Ford is a quality athlete who has the ideal temperament to blow up defenders in the running game. He can anchor and pull effectively but has had issues with hand placement getting too wide when engaging with his opposition. Ford is a project player with upside. While he's gathered experience at all of the offensive line positions, it’s also been difficult for him to grow as a player due to so many position changes.

Round 7, Pick 254: Neil Farrell Jr., IDL, LSU

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure against LSU Tigers defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the Chargers' weakest link last season was defensive tackle. They've done a nice job this offseason of revamping the position, adding Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to slot into the two starting roles. Meanwhile, they also brought back Christian Covington to join Jerry Tillery as depth options.

Farrell, out of LSU, was a rotational defensive lineman for most of his colligate career but played his most extensive role during 2021. He showed growth each year and capped off his final season with 45 tackles, 9.5 for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups. Farrell has good athleticism for his size with a quality get-off but needs more time developing in stopping the run. His play strength will need to improve to take another step forward but his quick first step is intriguing for a player of his stature.

Round 7, Pick 255: Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) is defended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers starting safeties featuring Derwin James and Nassir Adderley figure to be a well-rounded pairing. James has the talent of an All-Pro and Adderley took notable steps in the right direction last season that point upward for his trajectory. But adding to the backup spots alongside Alohi Gilman is in the cards for the Chargers' later-round picks.

Lake, who played his college ball down the road at UCLA, is a versatile option to presumably take a look at on Day 3 of the draft. Lake has the instincts and football IQ that help separate himself from just the physical measurables. He's also lined up in the box at times in addition to patrolling the back-end of the Bruins' secondary. His athleticism is well-apparent, suiting him well in pass coverage. Lake recorded six interceptions and 15 pass breakups as a mainstay for UCLA.

Round 7, Pick 260: Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) catches a pass. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

The Chargers already grabbed a wide receiver in the first round of this mock draft by picking Olave, but when you have 10 draft picks, you’re positioned to double-dip. Wide receiver is a position you can never have enough of and grabbing another one with the final pick is something I can see the Chargers doing unless they opt to package picks together in order to move up in the draft. At this point, players drafted are likely to be practice squad candidates.

With the final pick, I have the Chargers going with a Notre Dame product. Austin, who capped off his most productive season by a drastic margin, is an intriguing player whose best football is likely ahead of him. He's a development pass-catcher who could one day evolve into being a diamond in the rough. His 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine raised some eyebrows and the Chargers are a team looking to add speed among their pass-catching group. Austin averaged 18.4 yards per reception throughout his college career, indicating he has the deep speed to stretch the field.

