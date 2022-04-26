Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

In the final installment of the Chargers 2022 NFL mock draft roundup, which prospects are being linked to Los Angeles?

It's draft week and the final projections of mock drafts are being finalized as we sit just days away from the first-round getting underway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pre-draft visits, Zoom calls and private workouts are behind us at this point. Teams are putting the finishing touches on their draft board.

The Chargers are pegged to make the No. 17 overall pick and nine other selections over the three days. General manager Tom Telesco indicated on Monday at his pre-draft press conference that the team probably doesn’t have the ammunition to move up in the draft without carrying a second-round pick. But he didn’t rule out the opportunity of potentially moving back in the first-round to add additional draft capital.

With the NFL Draft nearing, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling which direction the Chargers can go on Thursday night.

Sports Illustrated

Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Albert Breer

Pick: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Analysis: "This is Chargers GM Tom Telesco landing one in the middle of the fairway—Penning might’ve fit the bigger need, but Johnson’s a really good player who’s safe and would pair well with Rashawn Slater as a Justin Herbert bodyguard for years to come."

Date published: April 26

ESPN

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Matt Miller

Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "The Chargers would love to find a right tackle waiting for them here, but with Davis still on the board, general manager Tom Telesco instead could focus on a run defense that was an issue in 2021. Davis' agility, power and shocking speed are rare for a big man. The key will be keeping him around 340 pounds so that he can be the dominant presence many believe he can become.

"If the Chargers can manage that, they will have a Haloti Ngata-like nose tackle who can also rush the quarterback and collapse the pocket."

Date published: April 26

Sep 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Ari Meirov

Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "The Chargers gave J.C. Jackson a big contract in free agency, but they still target defensive back here. Head coach Brandon Staley loves cornerbacks, and defenses can’t have enough of them right now in the AFC West. The knock on McDuffie is his size and length (5-foot-10 and 193 pounds with 29 3/4-inch arms), but the Chargers were in a similar situation last year with Asante Samuel in the second round and still selected him.

"McDuffie plays with physicality, has inside-outside flexibility, is aggressive as a run defender, and simply has the kind of production that warrants overlooking the size/length concerns. The Chargers have been all-in on defense this offseason and continue that here at No. 17."

Date published: April 26

NBC Sports

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Peter King

Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "If Jordan Davis is here, I bet the Chargers are tempted. Brandon Staley loves very big, very athletic people on his front seven. But the third corner off the board would be more valuable to the Chargers, I think, and give them a formidable threesome (J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., McDuffie) to attack the Mahomes/Wilson/Carr trio of top QBs on the Chargers’ schedule every year.

"I looked into the buzz that the Chargers would try to move up to get a Trevor Penning, a long-term bookend for Rashawn Slater to protect Justin Herbert. It’s possible, because the Ravens are always amenable to dealing down when there’s not one player they’re desperate for."

Date published: April 25

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates a catch during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Expert: James Fragoza

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "This 2022 NFL Mock Draft didn’t fall so well for the Chargers. They would love one of Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, or Trevor Penning here. But Chris Olave is one heck of a consolation prize. He may not be the most creative after the catch, but route running and speed will cause defenses headaches."

Date published: April 25

