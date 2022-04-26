Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 8.0
It's draft week and the final projections of mock drafts are being finalized as we sit just days away from the first-round getting underway in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pre-draft visits, Zoom calls and private workouts are behind us at this point. Teams are putting the finishing touches on their draft board.
The Chargers are pegged to make the No. 17 overall pick and nine other selections over the three days. General manager Tom Telesco indicated on Monday at his pre-draft press conference that the team probably doesn’t have the ammunition to move up in the draft without carrying a second-round pick. But he didn’t rule out the opportunity of potentially moving back in the first-round to add additional draft capital.
With the NFL Draft nearing, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling which direction the Chargers can go on Thursday night.
Sports Illustrated
Expert: Albert Breer
Pick: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
Analysis: "This is Chargers GM Tom Telesco landing one in the middle of the fairway—Penning might’ve fit the bigger need, but Johnson’s a really good player who’s safe and would pair well with Rashawn Slater as a Justin Herbert bodyguard for years to come."
Date published: April 26
ESPN
Expert: Matt Miller
Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "The Chargers would love to find a right tackle waiting for them here, but with Davis still on the board, general manager Tom Telesco instead could focus on a run defense that was an issue in 2021. Davis' agility, power and shocking speed are rare for a big man. The key will be keeping him around 340 pounds so that he can be the dominant presence many believe he can become.
"If the Chargers can manage that, they will have a Haloti Ngata-like nose tackle who can also rush the quarterback and collapse the pocket."
Date published: April 26
Pro Football Focus
Expert: Ari Meirov
Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Analysis: "The Chargers gave J.C. Jackson a big contract in free agency, but they still target defensive back here. Head coach Brandon Staley loves cornerbacks, and defenses can’t have enough of them right now in the AFC West. The knock on McDuffie is his size and length (5-foot-10 and 193 pounds with 29 3/4-inch arms), but the Chargers were in a similar situation last year with Asante Samuel in the second round and still selected him.
"McDuffie plays with physicality, has inside-outside flexibility, is aggressive as a run defender, and simply has the kind of production that warrants overlooking the size/length concerns. The Chargers have been all-in on defense this offseason and continue that here at No. 17."
Date published: April 26
NBC Sports
Expert: Peter King
Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Analysis: "If Jordan Davis is here, I bet the Chargers are tempted. Brandon Staley loves very big, very athletic people on his front seven. But the third corner off the board would be more valuable to the Chargers, I think, and give them a formidable threesome (J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., McDuffie) to attack the Mahomes/Wilson/Carr trio of top QBs on the Chargers’ schedule every year.
"I looked into the buzz that the Chargers would try to move up to get a Trevor Penning, a long-term bookend for Rashawn Slater to protect Justin Herbert. It’s possible, because the Ravens are always amenable to dealing down when there’s not one player they’re desperate for."
Date published: April 25
Pro Football Network
Expert: James Fragoza
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "This 2022 NFL Mock Draft didn’t fall so well for the Chargers. They would love one of Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, or Trevor Penning here. But Chris Olave is one heck of a consolation prize. He may not be the most creative after the catch, but route running and speed will cause defenses headaches."
Date published: April 25
