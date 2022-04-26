Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

In the final installment of the Chargers 2022 NFL mock draft roundup, which prospects are being linked to Los Angeles?

It's draft week and the final projections of mock drafts are being finalized as we sit just days away from the first-round getting underway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pre-draft visits, Zoom calls and private workouts are behind us at this point. Teams are putting the finishing touches on their draft board. 

The Chargers are pegged to make the No. 17 overall pick and nine other selections over the three days. General manager Tom Telesco indicated on Monday at his pre-draft press conference that the team probably doesn’t have the ammunition to move up in the draft without carrying a second-round pick. But he didn’t rule out the opportunity of potentially moving back in the first-round to add additional draft capital.

With the NFL Draft nearing, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling which direction the Chargers can go on Thursday night.

Sports Illustrated

Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Albert Breer

Pick: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Analysis: "This is Chargers GM Tom Telesco landing one in the middle of the fairway—Penning might’ve fit the bigger need, but Johnson’s a really good player who’s safe and would pair well with Rashawn Slater as a Justin Herbert bodyguard for years to come."

Date published: April 26

ESPN

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Matt Miller

Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "The Chargers would love to find a right tackle waiting for them here, but with Davis still on the board, general manager Tom Telesco instead could focus on a run defense that was an issue in 2021. Davis' agility, power and shocking speed are rare for a big man. The key will be keeping him around 340 pounds so that he can be the dominant presence many believe he can become.

"If the Chargers can manage that, they will have a Haloti Ngata-like nose tackle who can also rush the quarterback and collapse the pocket."

Date published: April 26

Pro Football Focus

Sep 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Ari Meirov

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "The Chargers gave J.C. Jackson a big contract in free agency, but they still target defensive back here. Head coach Brandon Staley loves cornerbacks, and defenses can’t have enough of them right now in the AFC West. The knock on McDuffie is his size and length (5-foot-10 and 193 pounds with 29 3/4-inch arms), but the Chargers were in a similar situation last year with Asante Samuel in the second round and still selected him.

"McDuffie plays with physicality, has inside-outside flexibility, is aggressive as a run defender, and simply has the kind of production that warrants overlooking the size/length concerns. The Chargers have been all-in on defense this offseason and continue that here at No. 17."

Date published: April 26

NBC Sports

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Peter King

Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "If Jordan Davis is here, I bet the Chargers are tempted. Brandon Staley loves very big, very athletic people on his front seven. But the third corner off the board would be more valuable to the Chargers, I think, and give them a formidable threesome (J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., McDuffie) to attack the Mahomes/Wilson/Carr trio of top QBs on the Chargers’ schedule every year.

"I looked into the buzz that the Chargers would try to move up to get a Trevor Penning, a long-term bookend for Rashawn Slater to protect Justin Herbert. It’s possible, because the Ravens are always amenable to dealing down when there’s not one player they’re desperate for."

Date published: April 25

Pro Football Network

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates a catch during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Expert: James Fragoza

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "This 2022 NFL Mock Draft didn’t fall so well for the Chargers. They would love one of Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, or Trevor Penning here. But Chris Olave is one heck of a consolation prize. He may not be the most creative after the catch, but route running and speed will cause defenses headaches."

Date published: April 25

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kenneth Murray's Timetable for Return Sits in Question Following Offseason Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas Cothrel17 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

4 Takeaways From Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Sep 15, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Philip Rivers Named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

By Nicholas CothrelApr 21, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley walks down the sideline during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

NFL Draft: 5 Burning Questions Facing the Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelApr 21, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

SI.com Mock Draft: Chargers Plug Their Biggest Remaining Need

By Nicholas CothrelApr 20, 2022
IMG-3601
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Draft: Debating Between Treylon Burks and George Pickens

By Johnny KinsleyApr 20, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) celebrates after he sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Troy Reeder Reunites With Familiar Faces in Attempt to Improve Chargers Defense

By Nicholas CothrelApr 19, 2022
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after a tackle against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

By Nicholas CothrelApr 19, 2022