Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mid-Free Agency Edition

Who are the Chargers being linked to in the 2022 NFL Draft following the first two weeks of free agency?

NFL teams have been negotiating contracts with free agents for two weeks now. Among them, the Chargers have been one of the busiest teams across the league, specifically sending a message league-wide after they traded for pass-rusher Khalil Mack and landed the top available cornerback in J.C. Jackson.

They also brought in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to uplift the team's efforts in stopping the run with the presence they'll provide from the interior positions across the defensive line.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers added tight end Gerald Everett to provide another weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Considering all the moves the Chargers have made to upgrade their roster, the positional needs come draft day have shifted a bit. Here's a look at who they’re being linked to in the first-round across the NFL landscape.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Zack Patraw



Date published: March 28

Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Analysis: "Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. Cross is patient with his punch and gets into the frame of rushers very consistently. He is poised to replace his hands when they get beat. His length is above average."

NFL.com

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah



Date published: March 22

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "One year after shoring up the blind side with the first-round selection of Rashawn Slater, the Chargers land their starting right tackle."

ESPN

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr.



Date published: March 22

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "You've heard by now how bad the Chargers' run defense was in 2021, and they've already taken steps to improve it, bringing in two defensive tackles via free agency in Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom coach Brandon Staley is familiar with from his time with the Rams, and Austin Johnson. That probably takes defensive tackle off the list of holes to fill in the draft.

"So let's turn the attention over to right tackle where Bryan Bulaga was just released. I don't see Storm Norton as the answer there, but Penning can be. He's fantastic as a run blocker, and offensive line coaches love him because he's just plain mean and plays through the whistle. This would make back-to-back drafts with first-round tackles for the Chargers, and left tackle Rashawn Slater looked like a star as a rookie."

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Syndication The Enquirer

Expert: Austin Gayle



Date published: March 28

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "After adding J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson all in free agency, Los Angeles can turn its attention to the offensive side of the ball at No. 17 overall, especially if Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are already off the board. Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL and likely won’t be 100% healthy until the back half of the 2022 season, but he’s a unique talent with rare speed that the Chargers’ brass can capitalize on knowing he’d likely come off the board much earlier if he didn’t get hurt in January."

The Draft Network

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in the touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Brentley Weissman



Date published: March 28

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push.

"While right tackle is the team’s most glaring need, there isn’t a player worthy of a selection this high at that position. Instead, they double down at receiver for their star quarterback and give him an explosive receiver who can win down the field. A pass-catching trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Chris Olave would be terrifying for opposing defenses."

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Cam Mellor



Date published: March 26

Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "Spending big money in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers addressed all their major needs, for the most part. Now, LA needs just a few more pieces — they are well on their way to the playoffs, it seems. Jordan Davis is that piece. The big man can big-time move. Davis fills up the middle of their defensive line and should allow both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa favorable matchups off the edge. That’s a scary front: Davis, Mack, and Bosa."

