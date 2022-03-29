Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mid-Free Agency Edition
NFL teams have been negotiating contracts with free agents for two weeks now. Among them, the Chargers have been one of the busiest teams across the league, specifically sending a message league-wide after they traded for pass-rusher Khalil Mack and landed the top available cornerback in J.C. Jackson.
They also brought in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to uplift the team's efforts in stopping the run with the presence they'll provide from the interior positions across the defensive line.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers added tight end Gerald Everett to provide another weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Considering all the moves the Chargers have made to upgrade their roster, the positional needs come draft day have shifted a bit. Here's a look at who they’re being linked to in the first-round across the NFL landscape.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible
Expert: Zack Patraw
Date published: March 28
Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. Cross is patient with his punch and gets into the frame of rushers very consistently. He is poised to replace his hands when they get beat. His length is above average."
NFL.com
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah
Date published: March 22
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "One year after shoring up the blind side with the first-round selection of Rashawn Slater, the Chargers land their starting right tackle."
ESPN
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr.
Date published: March 22
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "You've heard by now how bad the Chargers' run defense was in 2021, and they've already taken steps to improve it, bringing in two defensive tackles via free agency in Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom coach Brandon Staley is familiar with from his time with the Rams, and Austin Johnson. That probably takes defensive tackle off the list of holes to fill in the draft.
Read More
"So let's turn the attention over to right tackle where Bryan Bulaga was just released. I don't see Storm Norton as the answer there, but Penning can be. He's fantastic as a run blocker, and offensive line coaches love him because he's just plain mean and plays through the whistle. This would make back-to-back drafts with first-round tackles for the Chargers, and left tackle Rashawn Slater looked like a star as a rookie."
Pro Football Focus
Expert: Austin Gayle
Date published: March 28
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "After adding J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson all in free agency, Los Angeles can turn its attention to the offensive side of the ball at No. 17 overall, especially if Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are already off the board. Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL and likely won’t be 100% healthy until the back half of the 2022 season, but he’s a unique talent with rare speed that the Chargers’ brass can capitalize on knowing he’d likely come off the board much earlier if he didn’t get hurt in January."
The Draft Network
Expert: Brentley Weissman
Date published: March 28
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push.
"While right tackle is the team’s most glaring need, there isn’t a player worthy of a selection this high at that position. Instead, they double down at receiver for their star quarterback and give him an explosive receiver who can win down the field. A pass-catching trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Chris Olave would be terrifying for opposing defenses."
Pro Football Network
Expert: Cam Mellor
Date published: March 26
Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "Spending big money in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers addressed all their major needs, for the most part. Now, LA needs just a few more pieces — they are well on their way to the playoffs, it seems. Jordan Davis is that piece. The big man can big-time move. Davis fills up the middle of their defensive line and should allow both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa favorable matchups off the edge. That’s a scary front: Davis, Mack, and Bosa."
More from Charger Report
- Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Chargers 2022 Free Agency: Cap Hits For Each Player Signed or Extended This Offseason
- Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Mid-Free Agency Edition
- 3 Under-the-Radar Options That Would Bring a Speed Dynamic to the Chargers' Wide Receiver Group
- Best Free Agents Still Available for the Chargers
- The Right Tackle Market is Dwindling Down for the Chargers
- Chargers Betting Odds For 2022 Season Following First Wave of Free Agency
- Examining RB Sony Michel's Fit With the Chargers
- Chargers Special Teams Unit Continues to Take Shape, Adding Punter JK Scott
- LB Kyzir White Remains Unsigned as Week 2 of Free Agency Begins
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.