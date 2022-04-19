Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 7.0
The 2022 NFL Draft is just over a week away from prospects hearing their name called from their new respective team. Pre-draft visits and private workouts have been in full swing across recent weeks, and mock drafts are still steadily flowing in.
The Chargers can go a multitude of ways with their first pick. They've done enough in free agency to let the draft board fall to them rather than reach for a player. That's evident in this mock draft roundup as five different prospects, ranging from offensive and defensive players, have been mocked to the Chargers in recent days.
Meanwhile, one position that was left out in this mock draft round was cornerback. The Chargers addressed their secondary in the early stages of free agency by signing J.C. Jackson, but don't rule out the Chargers from doubling up at the position if the draft board warrants the selection.
With the NFL Draft nearing, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling how the Chargers' draft needs have shifted in recent weeks since onboarding free agents.
Sports Illustrated's Draft Bible
Expert: Zack Patraw
Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Analysis: "The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. He takes blocks on low and shows play strength to prevent getting sealed."
Date published: April 18
NFL.com
Expert: Charles Davis
Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "The Chargers can't believe their luck when the best pass-protecting OT in the draft is still available at No. 17 overall. Cross will help keep prized QB Justin Herbert upright and slingin' it."
Date published: April 18
Pro Football Focus
Expert: Sam Monson
Read More
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "The Chargers need to attack their offensive line again to make sure that the good work from a year ago is not undone by this offseason's losses, and a lineman such as Penning would go a long way toward ensuring that. Penning has supreme size and athleticism as well as a nasty streak that will make NFL coaches drool. He had an absurd 97.3 PFF grade at Northern Iowa this past season and has been working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather to clean up some of his flaws."
Date published: April 18
The Draft Network
Expert: Kyle Crabbs
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "Because with the four tackles off the board, I want to see fireworks for Justin Herbert. I know the team invested heavily in Mike Williams and still has Keenan Allen—and I know Josh Palmer was a Day 2 pick last year—but Olave's deep ability and speed on the outside paired with the other pass-catchers and Herbert's arm is too good to pass up in my mind."
Date published: April 18
Pro Football Network
Expert: Dalton Miller
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "There’s not a single first-round fit that feels better than Jameson Williams becoming a Charger. They have a need at the position, and Williams’ skill set perfectly fits what the Chargers are looking for from a receiver. And the best part about Williams is he has the potential to develop into a legitimate WR1. He’ll become an immediate vertical stretcher while filling LA’s long-term WR1 need."
Date published: April 16
More from Charger Report
- Chargers' Gerald Everett Sees Himself as More Than Just a Tight End
- With Other Offers in Free Agency, DeAndre Carter Wanted in on What the Chargers are Building
- Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Chargers Meet With UConn OT Ryan Van Demark
- Examining First Round Trade-Back Partners for the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft
- Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
- Report: Chargers Will Meet Virtually With Southern University OL Ja'Tyre Carter
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.