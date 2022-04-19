Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

Which prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft are being linked to the Chargers?

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over a week away from prospects hearing their name called from their new respective team. Pre-draft visits and private workouts have been in full swing across recent weeks, and mock drafts are still steadily flowing in.

The Chargers can go a multitude of ways with their first pick. They've done enough in free agency to let the draft board fall to them rather than reach for a player. That's evident in this mock draft roundup as five different prospects, ranging from offensive and defensive players, have been mocked to the Chargers in recent days.

Meanwhile, one position that was left out in this mock draft round was cornerback. The Chargers addressed their secondary in the early stages of free agency by signing J.C. Jackson, but don't rule out the Chargers from doubling up at the position if the draft board warrants the selection.

With the NFL Draft nearing, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling how the Chargers' draft needs have shifted in recent weeks since onboarding free agents.

Sports Illustrated's Draft Bible

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) looks in the Arkansas Razorbacks backfield during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Zack Patraw

Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Analysis: "The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. He takes blocks on low and shows play strength to prevent getting sealed."

Date published: April 18

NFL.com

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Charles Davis

Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Analysis: "The Chargers can't believe their luck when the best pass-protecting OT in the draft is still available at No. 17 overall. Cross will help keep prized QB Justin Herbert upright and slingin' it."

Date published: April 18

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Sam Monson

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "The Chargers need to attack their offensive line again to make sure that the good work from a year ago is not undone by this offseason's losses, and a lineman such as Penning would go a long way toward ensuring that. Penning has supreme size and athleticism as well as a nasty streak that will make NFL coaches drool. He had an absurd 97.3 PFF grade at Northern Iowa this past season and has been working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather to clean up some of his flaws."

Date published: April 18

The Draft Network

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in the touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Kyle Crabbs

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "Because with the four tackles off the board, I want to see fireworks for Justin Herbert. I know the team invested heavily in Mike Williams and still has Keenan Allen—and I know Josh Palmer was a Day 2 pick last year—but Olave's deep ability and speed on the outside paired with the other pass-catchers and Herbert's arm is too good to pass up in my mind."

Date published: April 18

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Syndication The Enquirer

Expert: Dalton Miller

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "There’s not a single first-round fit that feels better than Jameson Williams becoming a Charger. They have a need at the position, and Williams’ skill set perfectly fits what the Chargers are looking for from a receiver. And the best part about Williams is he has the potential to develop into a legitimate WR1. He’ll become an immediate vertical stretcher while filling LA’s long-term WR1 need."

Date published: April 16

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.