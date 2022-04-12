Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

Which prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft are being linked to the Chargers?

The NFL Draft will get underway in a little more than two weeks. Mock drafts have been in full swing for months now but with teams filling needs in free agency, it’s starting to become more clear which positions might be at the top of the pecking order for each franchise.

The Chargers hold 10 selections in this month's three-day draft. That includes the No. 17 overall pick, a selection that could garner interest from teams trying to trade up into the middle of the first-round in an attempt to draft a quarterback. Therefore, the Chargers could be in the business of trading out of their original draft slot.

With free agency four weeks in since the negotiating window kicked off, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling how the Chargers' draft needs have shifted in recent weeks since onboarding free agents.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Zack Patraw

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. He deals with speed well as a pass protector. Penning shows crazy flexibility with the way he can bend in his stance pre-snap."

Date published: April 11

ESPN

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Jordan Reid

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "A receiver here could be a possibility, but protecting Justin Herbert is more valuable. After cutting Bryan Bulaga, the only right tackles on the roster are Storm Norton and Foster Sarell.

"The Chargers struck gold with left tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 last season, and general manager Tom Telesco could get his right tackle of the future in Penning, who brings a tone-setting presence to the line."

Date published: April 11

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) leaves the field defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Adam Beasley

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "This almost seems unfair. The Chargers’ 2021 skill position players already include quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and running back Austin Ekeler. Adding Jameson Williams to that group is bonkers. And that depth will allow Los Angeles to take it slow with his rehab."

Date published: April 11

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Anthony Treash

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 20-plus-yard touchdowns.

Date published: April 11

The Draft Network

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) catches the ball in the first half against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Keith Sanchez

Pick: Drake London, WR, USC

Analysis: "I know the Chargers have two really good receivers but they play in the AFC West where they are going to need to score even more points. To help Justin Herbert do that, they draft USC receiver Drake London, who I believe has inside/outside versatility and should fit in well with a Chargers offense that likes to move their receivers to different alignments to dictate matchups."

Date published: April 11

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.