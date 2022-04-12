Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

Which prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft are being linked to the Chargers?

The NFL Draft will get underway in a little more than two weeks. Mock drafts have been in full swing for months now but with teams filling needs in free agency, it’s starting to become more clear which positions might be at the top of the pecking order for each franchise.

The Chargers hold 10 selections in this month's three-day draft. That includes the No. 17 overall pick, a selection that could garner interest from teams trying to trade up into the middle of the first-round in an attempt to draft a quarterback. Therefore, the Chargers could be in the business of trading out of their original draft slot.

With free agency four weeks in since the negotiating window kicked off, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling how the Chargers' draft needs have shifted in recent weeks since onboarding free agents.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Zack Patraw

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. He deals with speed well as a pass protector. Penning shows crazy flexibility with the way he can bend in his stance pre-snap."

Date published: April 11

ESPN

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Jordan Reid

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "A receiver here could be a possibility, but protecting Justin Herbert is more valuable. After cutting Bryan Bulaga, the only right tackles on the roster are Storm Norton and Foster Sarell.

"The Chargers struck gold with left tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 last season, and general manager Tom Telesco could get his right tackle of the future in Penning, who brings a tone-setting presence to the line."

Date published: April 11

Pro Football Network

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) leaves the field defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Adam Beasley

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "This almost seems unfair. The Chargers’ 2021 skill position players already include quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and running back Austin Ekeler. Adding Jameson Williams to that group is bonkers. And that depth will allow Los Angeles to take it slow with his rehab."

Date published: April 11

Pro Football Focus

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Anthony Treash

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 20-plus-yard touchdowns.

Date published: April 11

The Draft Network

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) catches the ball in the first half against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Keith Sanchez

Pick: Drake London, WR, USC

Analysis: "I know the Chargers have two really good receivers but they play in the AFC West where they are going to need to score even more points. To help Justin Herbert do that, they draft USC receiver Drake London, who I believe has inside/outside versatility and should fit in well with a Chargers offense that likes to move their receivers to different alignments to dictate matchups."

Date published: April 11

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) punts during the fourth quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Report: Chargers Hold Private Workout With San Diego State P Matt Araiza

By Nicholas Cothrel17 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Continue Doing Work on Tight End Prospects, Met With UCLA's Greg Dulcich

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) lines up in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

By Nicholas Cothrel23 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley calls a play in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Assessing the Chargers' Newcomers Who've Reunited With Brandon Staley This Offseason

By Johnny KinsleyApr 10, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tries to tackle Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Report: Chargers Held Private Workout With Ohio TE Armani Rogers

By Nicholas CothrelApr 10, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Sign LB Troy Reeder

By Nicholas CothrelApr 9, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas CothrelApr 9, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (33) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers, Derwin James Are 'Cautiously Optimistic' They'll Reach Extension Before Start of Season

By Nicholas CothrelApr 8, 2022