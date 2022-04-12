Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 6.0
The NFL Draft will get underway in a little more than two weeks. Mock drafts have been in full swing for months now but with teams filling needs in free agency, it’s starting to become more clear which positions might be at the top of the pecking order for each franchise.
The Chargers hold 10 selections in this month's three-day draft. That includes the No. 17 overall pick, a selection that could garner interest from teams trying to trade up into the middle of the first-round in an attempt to draft a quarterback. Therefore, the Chargers could be in the business of trading out of their original draft slot.
With free agency four weeks in since the negotiating window kicked off, here’s a look at the latest mock drafts around the NFL, signaling how the Chargers' draft needs have shifted in recent weeks since onboarding free agents.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible
Expert: Zack Patraw
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. He deals with speed well as a pass protector. Penning shows crazy flexibility with the way he can bend in his stance pre-snap."
Date published: April 11
ESPN
Expert: Jordan Reid
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "A receiver here could be a possibility, but protecting Justin Herbert is more valuable. After cutting Bryan Bulaga, the only right tackles on the roster are Storm Norton and Foster Sarell.
"The Chargers struck gold with left tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 last season, and general manager Tom Telesco could get his right tackle of the future in Penning, who brings a tone-setting presence to the line."
Date published: April 11
Pro Football Network
Expert: Adam Beasley
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "This almost seems unfair. The Chargers’ 2021 skill position players already include quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and running back Austin Ekeler. Adding Jameson Williams to that group is bonkers. And that depth will allow Los Angeles to take it slow with his rehab."
Date published: April 11
Pro Football Focus
Expert: Anthony Treash
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.
While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 20-plus-yard touchdowns.
Date published: April 11
The Draft Network
Expert: Keith Sanchez
Pick: Drake London, WR, USC
Analysis: "I know the Chargers have two really good receivers but they play in the AFC West where they are going to need to score even more points. To help Justin Herbert do that, they draft USC receiver Drake London, who I believe has inside/outside versatility and should fit in well with a Chargers offense that likes to move their receivers to different alignments to dictate matchups."
Date published: April 11
