Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Free Agency Edition

Free agency has begun to dwindle down after the last three weeks in which teams have signed a wide range of players in an attempt to fill needs on their roster. While signings will continue to trickle in periodically as the offseason continues, the focus pertaining to the 2022 NFL Draft is now due up.

The Chargers have added a handful of starters to their defense, making that their point of emphasis. Adding defensive lineman Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson and cornerback J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles now has a formidable unit to perhaps match their offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers have done enough this offseason to set themselves up to nearly take the best player available when they’re up on the clock versus reach for a team need. Their biggest hole on the roster is currently right tackle but that's not to say they’re pinned to just taking a tackle in round one.

The fact of the matter is, the Chargers could go a variety of different ways with the 17th overall pick. From offensive tackle to defensive tackle and wide receiver or right guard, there are a lot of options at their disposal.

Considering the moves the Chargers have made this offseason, mock drafts in recent weeks have undergone a minor shift in who the Chargers are being linked to. Here's the latest installment of our mock draft roundup.

Sports Illustrated

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Kevin Hanson



Date published: April 1

Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "The Chargers’ offseason moves have shown their commitment to stopping the run in 2022. Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."

NBC Sports

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) as changes the play during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) listens at right. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Peter King



Date published: April 4

Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (*trade up to pick No. 7 with Giants)

Analysis: "Chargers deal the 17th pick in this draft, plus 2023 first- and sixth-round picks, for this choice. Wild guess on my part. Giants don’t want to make this pick—they want an extra first-rounder in 2023 in case they need ammo to go get a quarterback, or simply for depth in a draft likely to be stronger in the first round. The Chargers want a long-term starter opposite young Rashawn Slater. Works for both teams—except the Giants certainly would prefer dealing for a worse team’s top pick in 2023. The Chargers’ pick could be in the mid-twenties or lower. The Giants could also try to engage Pittsburgh (20th overall this year) if the Steelers are quarterback-smitten … because Pittsburgh would likely have a better first-round pick in 2023 than the Chargers would."

ESPN

Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Todd McShay



Date published: April 5

Pick: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College (*trade back to pick No. 29 with Chiefs)

Analysis: "The Chargers pulled out the checkbook in free agency, improving just about every area of the defense. That spending included defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day, which obviously alleviates some of the run-blocking worries. That's not to say Jordan Davis -- a mock favorite at No. 17 over the past two months -- won't be the move, but the Chargers could be looking to pivot to the offensive line after those signings. And with Trevor Penning off the board, they might try to move down and pick up extra draft capital.

"The Chargers want to keep quarterback Justin Herbert clean, and while they could really use another offensive tackle, the value still isn't here at No. 29. Using their newly acquired second-rounder from the mock trade might be the best route. Instead, how about a versatile interior lineman who can play guard or center? Johnson amazingly didn't allow a single pressure or sack in 12 games last season, and he has just one penalty over 2,271 career snaps."

The Athletic

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) jukes Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Expert: Bruce Feldman



Date published: April 4

Pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "The Chargers can help their budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert by adding more speed outside. They’ll have an interesting quandary in picking from two terrific Ohio State wideouts. They go Wilson over Olave, who is from Southern California, as Wilson plays a little bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound frame and is more of an extrovert than his teammate. Olave is considered the faster of the two, but Wilson’s 4.38 40 at the combine and 36-inch vertical helped underscore a strong profile that is reflected in his excellent burst and ability to run after the catch. In 2021, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns."

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) defends during the second half in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Anthony Treash



Date published: April 4

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

"While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 touchdowns from passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield."

