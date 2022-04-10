Report: Chargers Held Private Workout With Ohio TE Armani Rogers

The Chargers have privately received another look at Ohio tight end Armani Rogers.

The Chargers have been active this week, holding private workouts for a handful of prospects while also attending the LSU Pro Day on Wednesday.

The evaluation circuit also featured the Chargers getting another in-depth look at Ohio tight end Armani Rogers, as they held a private workout for the former Bobcat, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Rogers wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine but that hasn't stopped him from drawing the attention of teams. He's reportedly been on top-30 visits with the Seahawks and Dolphins.

His showing at the Shrine Bowl, putting together a solid week of practice, paired with his Pro Day efforts, have scouts and coaches across the league intrigued with what he can do at the next level.

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers (18) is sacked by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rogers was a participant at the UCLA Pro Day, posting a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, 4.31-second short shuttle, 7.20-second three-cone, 34 inches in the vertical jump and 10'10" in the broad jump.

Rogers isn't your traditional tight end prospect. He's endured a position change, having played quarterback throughout his college career at UNLV for his first three seasons prior to transferring to Ohio for his final two years of eligibility. However, as he prepares to make the leap into the NFL, Rogers will play tight end.

With a notable frame of 6’5 3/8″ and 233 pounds, Rogers has the size to transition into a tight end role but an adjustment period will be required. He frequently ran the ball while playing quarterback, moving extraordinary well for such a big-bodied signal-caller.

Rogers holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in NCAA history, taking a 99-yard run in for a score against Buffalo last season.

If the Chargers are keen believers in Rogers making the switch to tight end rather smoothly, he would likely round out that position group in some order alongside the reserve options of Donald Parham Jr., Tre' McKitty and Hunter Kampmoyer.

Rogers' skill set would also bring a dimension to the Chargers that they don't currently possess. Given that he comes from a quarterback background, Rogers would be a weapon to throw it anytime he touches the ball. Perhaps he could serve some wrinkle of the role Taysom Hill plays in New Orleans if the Chargers want to deploy him to that effect.

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi spent five years on the Saints coaching staff before coming over to Los Angeles last season, so adding this type of trickery to the playbook could be something he's looking to do.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.