NFL Draft

Chargers Meet With UConn OT Ryan Van Demark

UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark has visited with the Chargers.

The Chargers used last year's offseason to revamp their offensive line, whereas this year they've predominately spent their resources to build up their defense. 

However, with the Chargers cutting right tackle Bryan Bulaga earlier this offseason, they have yet to add a starter to fill the void. They brought back Storm Norton on a contract tender but even with him back into the mix, depth and a bonafide starter remain an area the Chargers must add before the start of the 2022 season.

With less than two weeks until the NFL Draft, the Chargers have met with UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Van Demark has also visited the Cardinals and Colts.

A stout frame at 6-6 and 307 pounds, Van Demark has a monumental build, paired with the athletic ability to remain at tackle longterm. However, despite a noteworthy college career, Van Demark didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine or Senior Bowl, but made noise at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He held up nicely in pass protection against high-end competition, stone-walling his opposition throughout the week in Las Vegas.

At his UConn Pro Day, he followed suit with the performance he turned in at the Shrine Bowl. Van Demark posted notable numbers, running a 5.18-second 40-yard dash, 1.75-second 10-yard split, 24 reps on the bench press and leaped 30.5 inches in the vertical jump and 122 inches in the broad jump.

His Relative Athletic Score came in extraordinarily high with a 9.45 grade out of a possible 10. That puts Van Demark ranked 68th out of 1.216 offensive tackles under this metric.

Despite not being given the opportunity to work out for teams at the NFL Combine, Van Demark has caught the attention of the Chargers anyways. His athleticism and big body frame has teams intrigued with what he could presumably evolve into at the next level.

Van Demark creates a strong push in opening running lanes with a good understanding of pad leverage and angles. He's sufficient in pass protection but could work on technique to refine his craft. He was named a team captain last season and is known for having a high character.

Van Demark projects as a Day 3 draft selection or priority free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nov 11, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco looks on before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
