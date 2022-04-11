Report: Chargers Hold Private Workout With San Diego State P Matt Araiza

The Chargers have received an up-close look at San Diego State punter Matt Araiza, holding the former Aztec for a private workout.

Private workouts and top-30 visits for NFL Draft prospects are in full swing. The Chargers' brass has been chopping at the bit over the last week, appearing at many Pro Days across the country and holding several prospects in for visits and workouts.

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza has recently gone through a private workout for the Chargers, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. The Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are also among the teams Araiza has worked out for.

Araiza isn't the prototypical prospect. He can boom punts with the best of them and that's why the buzz surrounding him is unlike any punter the NFL Draft has seen.

He capped off his three-year career with the Aztecs, earning the Ray Guy Award in 2021, given to the nation's most outstanding punter. Araiza holds the record for the most punts of 50-plus and 60-plus yards in a single season. He's also bombed two punts that have eclipsed 80 yards.

Last season he averaged 51.2 yards per punt, the most all-time in a single-season.

But his game doesn't stop there. Araiza also served as San Diego State's kicker. Across three seasons, Araiza converted on 73.5% of his field goal attempts. He was 96-of-97 on extra points.

Punters and kickers are typically late Day 3 picks or undrafted signees. But in order to come away with Araiza in the 2022 NFL Draft, the momentum around him indicates that it will likely take a third or fourth-round pick to land the powerful leg that he has to offer.

The Chargers currently hold 10 draft picks, including two on the second day of the NFL Draft. However, as they sit with the No. 17 overall pick in the first-round, Los Angeles could be positioned in a spot where a quarterback-needy team reaches out about trading into their spot with the possibility of the Chargers trading back, which would provide them with extra draft capital.

This offseason the Chargers signed punter JK Scott to a one-year, $965K contract. Punter isn't exactly a pressing need at this time, but the addition of Scott doesn’t take them out of the mix of adding a lethal leg such as Araiza either.

The Chargers have revamped their special teams unit altogether in free agency. They re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins, who joined the team halfway through last season and brought aboard a return man in DeAndre Carter, who figures to handle the kicks and punts.

Newly signed special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken will attempt to uplift this unit to a place it hasn't reached in years with continuity and consistency holding it back.

