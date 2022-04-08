Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Report: Chargers Worked Out Appalachian State CB Shaun Jolly

The Chargers worked out Appalachian State cornerback prospect Shaun Jolly.

The Chargers have made defense their priority this offseason, adding four defenders in free agency who figure to step into starting roles. In an attempt to uplift the secondary, cornerback J.C. Jackson was brought aboard – the top defensive player on the market.

But as Chargers coach Brandon Staley has said this offseason, cornerback is a postion they will continue looking to add.

According to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Chargers worked out Appalachian State cornerback Shaun Jolly. 

Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) breaks up the pass for East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Audie Omotosho (8) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jolly is the second prospect from App State who the Chargers have worked out during the draft process. They also got another look at his teammate, Jalen Virgil, earlier in the week.

Jolly, a three-year starter at App State, finished his college career allowing just 19 receptions and 0 touchdowns across 40 targets throughout his 2021 season. The longest reception he surrendered last year was a 33-yard gain.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At Jolly's Pro Day last week, he put together a respectable workout. He ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, leaped 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and posted a broad jump of 10-feet, 4 inches.

Jolly earned first team All-Sun Belt honors during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, totaling six interceptions, 25 passes pass breakups, 112 tackles and two forced two fumbles during that span.

At 5'9" and 175 pounds, Jolly's size suggests he's more suited to serve as a nickelback in the NFL. With Asante Samuel Jr. expected to move into that role for the season ahead, Jolly could provide depth at the postion if the Chargers target him over the three-day NFL Draft.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Appalachian State Mountaineers

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Undergoes Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas Cothrel49 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel1 hour ago
Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kick against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Sign WR/Returner DeAndre Carter

By Nicholas Cothrel12 hours ago
IMG-3468
Draft

Chris Olave vs. Jameson Williams: Who is Better For Justin Herbert's Skill Set?

By Johnny KinsleyApr 7, 2022
Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) gestures while running for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Work Out Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr. at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Draft

Brandon Staley, Chargers Assistants Get an Up-Close Look at CB Derek Stingley Jr. at LSU Pro Day

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Strength of Schedule Ranks Just Outside Top 10

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rank Top 5 in Contract Value Gained This Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022