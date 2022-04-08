Report: Chargers Worked Out Appalachian State CB Shaun Jolly

The Chargers have made defense their priority this offseason, adding four defenders in free agency who figure to step into starting roles. In an attempt to uplift the secondary, cornerback J.C. Jackson was brought aboard – the top defensive player on the market.

But as Chargers coach Brandon Staley has said this offseason, cornerback is a postion they will continue looking to add.

According to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Chargers worked out Appalachian State cornerback Shaun Jolly.

Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) breaks up the pass for East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Audie Omotosho (8) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jolly is the second prospect from App State who the Chargers have worked out during the draft process. They also got another look at his teammate, Jalen Virgil, earlier in the week.

Jolly, a three-year starter at App State, finished his college career allowing just 19 receptions and 0 touchdowns across 40 targets throughout his 2021 season. The longest reception he surrendered last year was a 33-yard gain.

At Jolly's Pro Day last week, he put together a respectable workout. He ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, leaped 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and posted a broad jump of 10-feet, 4 inches.

Jolly earned first team All-Sun Belt honors during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, totaling six interceptions, 25 passes pass breakups, 112 tackles and two forced two fumbles during that span.

At 5'9" and 175 pounds, Jolly's size suggests he's more suited to serve as a nickelback in the NFL. With Asante Samuel Jr. expected to move into that role for the season ahead, Jolly could provide depth at the postion if the Chargers target him over the three-day NFL Draft.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.