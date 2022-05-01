Skip to main content
Chargers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted free agents upon the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The full list of players is listed below:

  • Oregon State WR Trevon Bradford
  • West Virginia RB Leddie Brown
  • USC TE Erik Krommenhoek
  • Indiana S Raheem Layne
  • Rutgers LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  • Buffalo RB Kevin Marks Jr.
  • Illinois K James McCourt
  • Illinois QB Brandon Peters
  • Boston College CB Brandon Sebastian
  • Louisiana-Monroe OLB Ty Shelby
  • Old Dominion TE Stone Smartt
  • Liberty S Skyler Thomas
  • William & Mary OT Andrew Trainer
  • Old Dominion C Isaac Weaver

Each year, there is a surplus of prospects that go undrafted, but end up being a steady contributors in the NFL. The hope for the Chargers is they'll find hidden gems in this year's process of signing players after the draft.

NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players heading into training camp. After selecting eight players over the three-day draft, they've added another 14 to the mix.

Undrafted free agents historically have proven to provide a mixed bag of results, but the Chargers have demonstrated in recent years to find productive players in this regard.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

