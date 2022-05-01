Chargers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers have signed 14 undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The full list of players is listed below:

Oregon State WR Trevon Bradford

West Virginia RB Leddie Brown

USC TE Erik Krommenhoek

Indiana S Raheem Layne

Rutgers LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Buffalo RB Kevin Marks Jr.

Illinois K James McCourt

Illinois QB Brandon Peters

Boston College CB Brandon Sebastian

Louisiana-Monroe OLB Ty Shelby

Old Dominion TE Stone Smartt

Liberty S Skyler Thomas

William & Mary OT Andrew Trainer

Old Dominion C Isaac Weaver

Each year, there is a surplus of prospects that go undrafted, but end up being a steady contributors in the NFL. The hope for the Chargers is they'll find hidden gems in this year's process of signing players after the draft.

NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players heading into training camp. After selecting eight players over the three-day draft, they've added another 14 to the mix.

Undrafted free agents historically have proven to provide a mixed bag of results, but the Chargers have demonstrated in recent years to find productive players in this regard.

