4 Takeaways From Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

The 2022 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Chargers are pegged to make the No. 17 overall pick in the first-round. They also hold nine other selections over the final two days, giving them a large quantity of soon-to-be rookies who, if hit on, can carve out a role on the Chargers roster.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco held his annual pre-draft press conference on Monday ahead of the three-day event that begins later this week on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Here are five key takeaways from what Telesco had to say.

Trading up in the draft is a far-fetched proposition

Telesco's track record of drafting doesn't indicate a possible trade-up scenario is on the horizon. Not to mention, the Chargers don't hold a second-round pick after trading the selection to the Bears in part of the Khalil Mack trade.

When asked about possible draft day trades, Telesco sounded as if trading up is not in the future plans of the team.

"Going up this year without having a second-round pick, I don't know if that's really realistic," Telesco said. "I don't think we'll have to anyways."

All things point toward the Chargers sitting put at pick No. 17 or trading back. Moving up in the first-round isn't a likely outcome.

Trading back in the draft remains a fluid possibility

This year's draft doesn't include a rich talent pool of quarterbacks at the top of the board as it did last year. That could play into the Chargers' favor if teams target the middle of the first-round to pick up their potential quarterback of the future.

With the Chargers sitting at No. 17, teams could be working the phones to perhaps move into their draft slot. Without a second-round pick, the Chargers could net additional draft capital by sliding back in the first-round, while also gaining another pick on Day 2 of the draft.

"I spent a lot of time going through scenarios and preparation as far as what could happen going up or down. .... But going back certainly is an option every year," Telesco said. "It's certainly an option this year. A lot of it comes down to who's on the board at that point. How far back do you want to go, how many players you have left at that spot. But there's a lot of benefits of moving down to pick up an extra pick. You have to kind of weigh that."

The Chargers are still seeking a punter despite signing JK Scott in free agency

The Chargers signed punter JK Scott in free agency to a one-year, $965K contract. While Scott has been a starting punter in the NFL across his first three seasons, last year he wasn't a consistent contributor after being released by Green Bay.

Telesco stated that they will add a punter at some point. Whether that's in the draft, following the draft as an undrafted signee or dipping back into the free agency pool, the Chargers aren't done adding to the position.

"I've told JK we will probably have two punters in camp. But we're excited about him. He's a really big athletic punter, gets the ball off quickly. Really good leg. I know he wasn't with a team this past year until the very end but he kicked well in Green Bay. Ryan Ficken was a real advocate for him. So I think you'll guys be pleasantly surprised when you see him punt. He's got some real NFL talent. But we'll probably have another partner in as well and kind of see where it goes"

Kenneth Murray's timetable to return following ankle surgery remains an unknown

Murray, the Chargers' first-round pick in 2020, announced two and a half weeks ago that he had a procedure done on his ankle. Telesco confirmed that it was ankle surgery to correct an injury that he dealt with for the greater part of last season.

"I assume that he'll probably miss most of OTAs and kind of go from there," Telesco said.

With Murray's availability still an unknown for when he'll return, Drue Tranquill, newly-signed Troy Reeder and some combination of Nick Niemann or Amen Ogbongbemiga, figure to make up the linebacking core when the Chargers are in their base personnel.

"It's something you prefer to not have surgery," Telesco said. "That's always your first approach. In his case, it just got to the point where it seemed the best course of action was to go in and have surgery and he's handled it really well."

Linebacker isn't the most pressing need for the Chargers, but depth at the position could use some level of improvement. I'd suspect they add a linebacker at some point over the final day of the draft.

