Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What does Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie have to offer if the Chargers select him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

Height: 5'11"

5'11" Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Arms: 29 3/4 inches

29 3/4 inches Hands: 8 3/4 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds

*Did not participate in other drills at the NFL Combine

Stats

Sep 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium.

Background

A Southern California native, McDuffie attended St. John Bosco where he was a three-year starter. As a senior, he helped lead the program to a 13-1 overall record and advance to the championship game of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. In the title game, he returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. He was picked to play in the All-American Bowl following his senior season. Upon entering the college ranks, McDuffie was the No. 66 overall prospect, the No. 8 cornerback in the country and the No. 19 recruit in California.

At Washington, McDuffie stepped in immediately as a starter, holding down a starting role for each of his three seasons for the Huskies. His ball production in college featured just two interceptions but he projects with much more in his near future. McDuffie finished his senior campaign with 35 tackles, four for loss, six pass breakups and one sack. In 2021, he was named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team and to the Jim Thorpe Watch List, given to the nation's best defensive back.

Pros

High-level competitive toughness

Patience throughout the duration of his opposition's route

Adequate body control, putting himself in position to make a play on the ball

Explosive foot quickness in tight, congested areas

Offers a nasty presence in run support

Attacks ball-carriers rather quickly after the catch, limiting big plays

Superior open-field tackler

Play strength allows him to compete against big-body receivers

Displays the skill set to play press-man coverage

Strong football IQ

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Cons

Lacks ideal length for a boundary cornerback

Could be challenged to make plays against bigger pass-catcher due to length concerns

Could be more instinctive

Straight-line speed lacks pure explosiveness

Might be more suited to play the nickel

Fit with the Chargers

McDuffie's skill set fits any scheme, and can play inside or outside. If the Chargers draft McDuffie, he would figure to slot in alongside J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis. Whether or not McDuffie would be placed in the nickel or along the boundary is to be seen, but Samuel offers versatility to play either position, allowing McDuffie to pencil in accordingly.

Cornerback isn't the most pressing need for the Chargers, but coach Brandon Staley has emphasized the importance of upgrading at the position and double-dipping in round one of the draft to pair with Jackson, would signal a shift on the back-end of their defense.

Projected draft slot: mid to late first-round pick

NFL comparison: Byron Murphy

